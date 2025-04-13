Zimbabweans plead with Chivayo to assist ailing Rahman Gumbo's widow

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A wave of sympathy and support is sweeping across social media platforms in Zimbabwe following news that Virginia Sibanda, the widow of legendary Warriors midfielder and Highlanders FC coach Rahman Gumbo, has been diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour.Virginia urgently needs US$14,000 for a potentially life-saving surgical operation, prompting an outpouring of concern from the public - with many now directing appeals to Wicknell Chivayo, the controversial and flamboyant businessman known for his high-profile philanthropic gestures and extravagant giveaways.The news of Virginia's condition was made public by respected broadcaster Ezra ‘Tshisa' Sibanda, who posted a heartfelt message on Facebook urging well-wishers to assist the family in raising the funds."The widow of former legendary Highlanders player and coach Rahman Gumbo, Ms Virginia Sibanda, has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and needs urgent surgery. The family is appealing for financial assistance to pay for the procedure amounting to US$14,000," wrote Sibanda."It's an urgent matter good people. Let's help usisi asizakale. Let's come together and save Virgie's life."In his post, Sibanda provided the family's contact numbers for those willing to assist: Sindiso Sibanda - 0774143085, 0772742117 or 0773943282.Following the revelation, Zimbabweans from all walks of life have taken to X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, urging Chivayo - who has recently given luxury cars to high-profile figures including gospel singer Dorcas Moyo and Prophet Ian Ndlovu - to extend his generosity towards Virginia's medical cause."I'm sure if Sir Wicknell is approached properly, he can intervene. He's very helpful in such situations. Let's pray for the best," wrote one user, Irony Mazuruse."Sir Wicknell Chivayo, as the father of the nation, here is one of your children who needs your help," said Willie Makhosana.Other users echoed similar sentiments:"That's where Wicknell Chivayo is needed most - not giving people cars," commented DMX Plumtree."Send the message to the Minister of Finance Wicknell Chivayo," joked De Sande Jos, while Ishmael Dube added, "We hope Mr. Chivayo will give you a helping hand, Madam. God is with you."Rahman Gumbo, who passed away in November 2023, was a beloved figure in Zimbabwean football, having served the national team and Highlanders with distinction both as a player and coach. His passing left a legacy of pride and passion for local football - and now, the public hopes his widow can be honored and supported in her time of need.As the campaign for support grows, all eyes are now on Chivayo, with many awaiting his response in hopes that he will step in to help save the life of a woman once closely tied to one of Zimbabwe's football greats.