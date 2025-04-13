Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

NRZ goods train catches fire

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) goods train ferrying coal from Hwange to Zambia caught fire earlier today at the Pandamatenga siding site, triggering an emergency response from local authorities.

NRZ spokesperson Mr. Andrew Kunambura confirmed the incident in a brief statement, saying the fire broke out while the train was in transit, but added that preliminary reports suggest the customer's cargo remains safe.

"Yes, I can confirm there has been a fire involving one of our goods trains at Pandamatenga siding. The train was carrying coal from Hwange and was en route to Zambia. Rescue teams from the Hwange Local Board are currently on their way to the scene to assist," said Mr. Kunambura.

Details about the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still emerging. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

Emergency responders from the Hwange Local Board have been dispatched to contain the fire and assess the safety of the site, with more information expected once they arrive and conduct initial investigations.

The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols and infrastructure conditions along Zimbabwe's critical rail corridors, especially as the country ramps up exports of key minerals and energy commodities through regional trade routes.

The NRZ is expected to release a full statement once a comprehensive assessment has been made.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Nrz, #Fire, #Train

Comments


Must Read

Why compensate white farmers, not ZPRA?

1 hr ago | 97 Views

New shopping mall for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Tshabangu reinstated as CCC Secretary General

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabweans plead with Chivayo to assist ailing Rahman Gumbo's widow

6 hrs ago | 1139 Views

More land availed to MPs in exchange for loyalty

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mliswa blows whistle on alleged corruption involving Minister Chombo

6 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Masvingo Mirror journalists injured in horrific road accident

6 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rift widens as Mamombe-Nyandoro feud escalates

6 hrs ago | 491 Views

Condolence messages pour in for Pinjisi

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zim's religious tourism surges, as Church's 40th anniversary targets US$2.3 million

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chamisa dragged into Mamombe, Nyandoro fight

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimpapers faces US$13 million scandal amid Audit revelations

7 hrs ago | 704 Views

Social unrest warning in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 668 Views

South Africa shows off new border patrol drone tech

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Man convicted for undeclared US dollars yet Ramaphosa walks free

8 hrs ago | 717 Views

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

11 hrs ago | 904 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

11 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

11 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

11 hrs ago | 765 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

11 hrs ago | 838 Views

Kariba floodgates partially opened

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govt boosts completion drive on Harare-Beitbridge highway

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Dembare's fall from grace continues

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

'City on the Edge of the City' set to transform Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to defend EFC Heavyweight title against Djikasa

11 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bosso edge woeful CAPS United as Green Machine crisis deepens

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Sex worker steals $900 from artisanal miner after drugging him

23 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Zimbabwe orders immediate eviction of illegal rural land occupiers

13 Apr 2025 at 16:19hrs | 40848 Views

Steward Bank to be renamed TN Cybertech Bank

13 Apr 2025 at 15:42hrs | 3191 Views

Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF

13 Apr 2025 at 15:20hrs | 1123 Views

CCA honours Jekenishen founder over Zim independence, regional peace

13 Apr 2025 at 15:06hrs | 554 Views

Zimbabwe's crisis will not be solved by another election

13 Apr 2025 at 15:04hrs | 974 Views

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

13 Apr 2025 at 14:33hrs | 665 Views

Crackdown on police corruption nets 9 officers

13 Apr 2025 at 13:59hrs | 1372 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

13 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 757 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

13 Apr 2025 at 13:17hrs | 446 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

13 Apr 2025 at 12:23hrs | 5526 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

13 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 436 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

13 Apr 2025 at 11:11hrs | 614 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

13 Apr 2025 at 10:08hrs | 8176 Views