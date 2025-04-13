NRZ goods train catches fire

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) goods train ferrying coal from Hwange to Zambia caught fire earlier today at the Pandamatenga siding site, triggering an emergency response from local authorities.NRZ spokesperson Mr. Andrew Kunambura confirmed the incident in a brief statement, saying the fire broke out while the train was in transit, but added that preliminary reports suggest the customer's cargo remains safe."Yes, I can confirm there has been a fire involving one of our goods trains at Pandamatenga siding. The train was carrying coal from Hwange and was en route to Zambia. Rescue teams from the Hwange Local Board are currently on their way to the scene to assist," said Mr. Kunambura.Details about the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still emerging. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.Emergency responders from the Hwange Local Board have been dispatched to contain the fire and assess the safety of the site, with more information expected once they arrive and conduct initial investigations.The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols and infrastructure conditions along Zimbabwe's critical rail corridors, especially as the country ramps up exports of key minerals and energy commodities through regional trade routes.The NRZ is expected to release a full statement once a comprehensive assessment has been made.