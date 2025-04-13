Latest News Editor's Choice


Tshabangu reinstated as CCC Secretary General

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In a major legal victory, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has been reinstated to his position following a High Court ruling that overturned his expulsion from the party.

Justice Mary Zimba Dube ruled that the disciplinary proceedings used to expel Tshabangu were procedurally flawed and lacked legal standing, effectively rendering the process null and void.

Tshabangu had been expelled earlier this year by a CCC disciplinary committee after he controversially made unauthorized changes to some parliamentary positions - moves that sparked intense internal conflict within the opposition party led by Welshman Ncube.

The committee that sanctioned his dismissal comprised Sesel Zvidzayi, Concillia Chinanzvavana, Gilbert Kagodora, and Shepherd Mushonga. In response, Tshabangu filed an urgent chamber application challenging both the process and the legitimacy of the individuals involved.

In her ruling, Justice Zimba Dube found that Ncube and his co-respondents had failed to submit valid legal authority for their opposition to Tshabangu's application, effectively making the case uncontested.

"Effectively, Welshman Ncube has failed to provide proof of written authority from the respondent to depose to the opposing affidavit and to show that he was duly authorised to depose to the opposing affidavit on behalf of the respondent," the ruling stated.

The judge noted that no corrective action was taken after the legal shortcomings were pointed out, leading to the opposing affidavit being struck out.

"There being no authority to defend this application, there is no opposition and the respondent's opposing affidavit is struck out, rendering the application unopposed," the judgment continued.

Tshabangu also successfully argued that the terms of office for the respondents - elected on May 26, 2019 - had expired as of May 27, 2024, invalidating their authority within the party structure.

Justice Zimba Dube ruled in his favour, stating:

"The entire disciplinary process constituting the Disciplinary Committee that sat at number 60A Hibiscus Road, Lochnivar, Southerton, Harare on 12 February 2025 to deliberate and decide on allegations of misconduct leveled by the fifth respondent against the applicant be and are hereby declared null and void and are set aside."

The decision marks a significant turning point in CCC's internal battles, with Tshabangu now legally reaffirmed as Secretary General of the party.

It remains to be seen how the ruling will impact the broader leadership dynamics within CCC, which has faced persistent factionalism and internal disputes since its formation.

Source - newzimbabwe
