Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A delegation from the Afrikaner business community received a warm welcome from Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week in Harare's State House, according to a Zanu-PF official contacted by Moneyweb.

"Afrikaners are African," reported TimesLive after the meeting, which was intended to rebuild regional integration and overcome past hostilities.

"They are African. They live here. They built their lives and businesses here, and they must be part of Africa's future," Zanu-PF spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa is reported as saying.

"Afrikaners, like all Africans, have a duty to reinvest in the continent and contribute to its growth."

Mnangagwa said it is time to focus on rebuilding Zimbabwe, and that required acknowledging past challenges while working together for a united future.

"Capital knows no race, and we are calling on all who identify with this continent to invest in it."

Shifting political winds

The meeting comes the same week that Zimbabwe started compensating dispossessed white farmers with an initial payment of $3.1 million (R58 million) out of a total of $3.5 billion (R66 billion) agreed under the government's 2020 Global Compensation Deed (GCD) pledge.

This is an agreement to compensate nearly 4 000 former farm owners for the seizure of their farms under the Fast Track Land Reform Programme initiated under former president Robert Mugabe nearly 20 years ago. Payments will be made for improvements to the land, not the land itself.

In another sign of the shifting political winds in the region, Zimbabwe became the first African country to suspend all tariffs on goods originating in the US, just three days after the US imposed 18% tariffs on exports from Zimbabwe.

"In the spirit of constructing a mutually beneficial and positive relationship with the United States of America, under the leadership of President Trump, I will direct the Zimbabwean government to implement a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the United States," wrote Mnangagwa on X.

"This measure is intended to facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market, while simultaneously promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports destined for the United States."

"This action underscores our commitment to a framework of equitable trade and enhanced bilateral cooperation."

The dropping of tariffs on US goods and paying out dispossessed white farmers is part of a charm offensive by Harare to unlock international financing and re-engage with international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Mixed reactions in Zimbabwe

The outreach to the Afrikaner business community, with representatives from sectors such as agriculture and energy, has drawn mixed reactions in Zimbabwe.

Some, such as political analyst Alex Rungunda, see this as a rhetorical departure for Zanu-PF, which historically adopted a confrontational stance on land and race. However, it may also be a sign of desperation, he says, as the country urgently needs capital and goodwill.

War veterans and land reform activists were less accommodating of the softening stance on historical injustices.

On Zimbabwe's dropping of tariffs on US goods, journalist Hopewell Chin'ono says the move is more political than economic. "Perhaps the president believes this could serve as a sweetener for his removal from the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act sanctions. A long shot though!" he wrote on X.

Zimbabwe did not coordinate the move with its regional partners, whereas the EU will put forward its response to tariffs as a bloc.

"Economically, it does not make much sense for Mnangagwa to prioritise appeasing the United States in this way – especially through unilateral concessions or alignments, given Zimbabwe's trade realities and regional context," says Chin'ono.

ANC ‘uncomfortable' with all this

Advocate Simba Chitando, chair of the Zanu-PF Sandton branch, speaking in his private capacity, says many members of the ANC are uncomfortable with the bridges Zanu-PF is building with the West and with white farmers, which will lead to rapid economic growth.

"They don't want Harare to reach its potential, because they believe Pretoria would be weaker, and black South Africans poorer than black Zimbabweans," he said.

"A fear that is at the root of xenophobia, and tensions between the two people.

"However, the world can no longer ignore the fact that Zimbabwe is on the rise while South Africa is on the decline."

Source - MoneyWeb

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

1 hr ago | 5 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

1 hr ago | 4 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

1 hr ago | 7 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

1 hr ago | 26 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

14 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

14 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

14 hrs ago | 1310 Views

How to Bypass FRP on Any Android Phone

15 Apr 2025 at 22:29hrs | 610 Views

What triggered the call for the failed 31 March 'uprising' in Zimbabwe?

15 Apr 2025 at 18:22hrs | 2185 Views

Prophet accidentally shoots son

15 Apr 2025 at 17:39hrs | 2840 Views

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 8014 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1523 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

15 Apr 2025 at 09:36hrs | 1279 Views

900 candidates linked to suspected Zimsec paper leak

15 Apr 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1952 Views

All CCC positions unlawful

15 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 2147 Views

Police beef up security ahead of Uhuru celebrations

15 Apr 2025 at 08:47hrs | 496 Views

Mixed feelings in Matebeleland region as Independence Day beckons

15 Apr 2025 at 08:45hrs | 570 Views

Zimbabwe steel production cuts import reliance

15 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 662 Views

Zimra blitz disrupts Bulawayo traders

15 Apr 2025 at 08:42hrs | 1705 Views

Tredgold fake IDs masterminds arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 630 Views

Chief Dakamela appointed continental AKDA director

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 318 Views

Zimsec June exam leak plotter arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 281 Views

Cheating wife hauls husband to court

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 770 Views

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe assesses progress at NSS

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 668 Views

Zimbabwe unveils Indigenous Higher Education System

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 204 Views

Allan Wilson head in court for sexually abusing student

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 483 Views