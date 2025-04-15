Latest News Editor's Choice


Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

Police in Mashonaland West have arrested a man accused of stealing 11 cattle from his elderly aunt and selling them to fund his mining activities.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the arrest and recovery of the stolen cattle, which were traced to Farm 56 in Msengezi, Selous.

"I confirm the recovery of 11 stolen cattle at Farm 56 Msengezi, Selous. On April 10, 2025, police recovered 11 cattle which were stolen from Mildred Patsika, aged 80, by her nephew Alexander Mhalasi (52)," said Inspector Kohwera.

According to police, the incident took place over a period between February and December 2024. The complainant, due to ill health, had entrusted her nephew with the responsibility of caring for her livestock. However, during her absence—when she had relocated to Kwekwe for medical treatment—Mhalasi allegedly sold all 11 cattle and used the proceeds to fund his personal mining ventures.

The fraud came to light after Patsika recovered from her illness and returned to Selous. She was reportedly informed by Mhalasi's wife, Emma Gutu, that the cattle had been sold under the pretense that the money would be used for Patsika's medical expenses.

Following this revelation, a formal report of stock theft was made at ZRP Dombwe Base on April 10. Acting swiftly, officers pursued the suspect, who initially fled towards the Saruwe area in an attempt to evade arrest.

"Information was sent to Saruwe Police Station, who laid a roadblock, but somehow the accused evaded the checkpoint," said Kohwera. "More information came that the accused was seen driving towards Kadoma en route to Empress Mine. Working on the tip-off, police reacted swiftly and arrested Mhalasi in Waverly, Kadoma."

Under police interrogation, Mhalasi led officers to the Msengezi area where the cattle had been sold. All 11 beasts were successfully recovered.

Inspector Kohwera urged the public to exercise due diligence when buying livestock.

"Whenever purchasing cattle, buyers must ensure proper verification and police clearance is conducted to confirm that the stock is not stolen," he said. "ZRP continues to warn all cattle rustlers that the full wrath of the law will soon catch up with them. Police are actively working to dismantle stock theft syndicates across the country."

Mhalasi is expected to appear in court soon on charges of stock theft.

