ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 has reached full capacity for its traditional exhibition space, with additional space being created to accommodate a growing number of exhibitors, ZITF Company board chairperson Mr. Busisa Moyo has revealed.Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, Moyo confirmed that preparations for the premier trade showcase, scheduled to run from April 21 to 26 at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City in Bulawayo, are progressing smoothly.“Traditional exhibition space is 100 percent full and the ZITF Company has prepared extra space to accommodate the high volume of exhibitors, currently standing at 596,” said Moyo. “Direct exhibitors have taken up 51,204.62 square meters of exhibition space.”This year's edition, running under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," is attracting increasing international interest. Moyo confirmed that 45 direct international exhibitors will take part in the fair, representing 28 countries — an increase from the 27 nations represented last year.The annual trade event continues to position Zimbabwe as a strategic gateway to regional and global markets, offering a platform for local and international businesses to showcase their products, network, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.With exhibitors already on-site setting up their stands, expectations are high for a successful showcase that highlights innovation, industrial development, and economic integration.ZITF 2025 opens on Monday and will run through Saturday, attracting thousands of business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and members of the public throughout the week.