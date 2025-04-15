NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has called in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to help tackle a growing crisis of illegal gold panning that has infiltrated its main campus in Bulawayo, resulting in significant land degradation and raising security concerns.Illegal gold miners, commonly known as Omakorokoza, have recently stepped up their operations in and around the university, including residential areas in suburbs such as Killarney and Mqabuko Heights. The miners, some allegedly coming from nearby Old Nic Mine and the Zimbabwe School of Mines vicinity, have invaded university grounds, digging unauthorized pits in search of gold.NUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo confirmed the university had strengthened its internal security but was now working closely with the police to reinforce efforts to curb the illegal activities.“The NUST campus was recently invaded by illegal artisanal miners. To address the issue, the university sought the assistance of the ZRP, in addition to intensifying patrols around the campus,” said Prof Dlodlo, during a briefing to Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Dr Frederick Shava, who toured campus projects last week.Last year, six men were arrested on the campus after a ZRP raid — which included officers from the canine unit — disrupted large-scale illegal panning activities. The suspects were sentenced to six months’ imprisonment. However, despite the arrests and increased surveillance, illegal panning continues unabated, often under the cover of darkness.Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed that NUST had formally requested police assistance. “At the university’s request, the police have been conducting regular raids to apprehend those involved. The miners usually operate at night to avoid internal security,” she said.Beyond NUST, suburbs like Mqabuko Heights and Killarney have also suffered the impacts of illegal gold mining. In Mqabuko Heights, panners have decimated a hill above the suburb, cutting down trees and digging deep pits near residential properties. In Killarney’s “squatter camp,” artisanal miners have long operated using picks, shovels, and compressors.Further evidence of panning activities can be found in the area between Mahatshula and Queens Park suburbs, where heaps of rubble and trenches under electricity pylons betray ongoing open-cast operations.The Zimbabwe Miners Federation Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wellington Takavarasha, emphasized that mining should not take place within one kilometre of residential settlements. “Blasting licences issued by the Ministry of Mines require a one-kilometre buffer zone from any residential area. Additionally, community consent is mandatory for any legal mining operation,” he said.Meanwhile, NUST has applied for a special grant through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to explore legal mining through its own institutional company. However, the university’s request was referred to the Bulawayo City Council for consent, which was denied.Despite the setback, Prof Dlodlo said the university would continue seeking ministerial intervention for special mining rights.NUST now joins a growing list of Bulawayo institutions and suburbs increasingly under threat from illegal mining—a crisis marked by lawlessness, environmental destruction, and disregard for safety regulations. As raids continue and security is heightened, authorities warn that only sustained enforcement and stronger policies will turn the tide.