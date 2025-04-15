Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday swore in two newly-appointed ministers at State House in Harare, who immediately pledged their commitment to fulfilling the national Vision 2030 agenda of creating an empowered upper-middle-income society that leaves no one and no place behind.The new appointees are Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, who takes over as Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, and Cde Albert Nguluvhe, who assumes the role of Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution.Dr Ndlovu, who previously served as the Minister of State for Matabeleland South as well as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, replaces Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, who was recently relieved of her duties.Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Minister Ndlovu said she was honoured to return to Cabinet and eager to tackle climate-related challenges head-on."I am excited to be coming back to Cabinet and I am ready to work in that Ministry. I have to look at the policies that are there, so that I can then come up with new ideas," she said."We have sustainable development, which can only come if we address climate challenges that we are facing. So, we will be looking at the climate change issues seriously," she added.Minister Ndlovu also pledged to enhance the monitoring and evaluation of environmental and climate programmes across various state institutions under her portfolio, as well as align Zimbabwe's national efforts with international climate agreements.Meanwhile, Minister Nguluvhe, who is the Member of Parliament for Beitbridge East, replaces Dr Ndlovu as the provincial minister for Matabeleland South. He promised to use his new role to accelerate development, particularly in remote and marginalised communities."I feel humbled by this appointment by the President. We are all aware of the President's Vision 2030, so what is important is that I have to follow that," he said."His vision talks of leaving nobody and no place behind. I have to go back and make sure that those devolution funds we are receiving work towards ensuring that no place and no one is going to be left behind," said Minister Nguluvhe.Minister Nguluvhe has earned a reputation for spearheading infrastructure development in Beitbridge East, and is expected to extend similar initiatives across the province. Under his stewardship, the region has seen the expansion of clinics, schools, and fully functional irrigation projects like the Zhovhe scheme, which have improved livelihoods and created employment.Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to delivering tangible results under the Second Republic and contributing to a prosperous, inclusive Zimbabwe.