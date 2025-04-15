Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The City of Bulawayo is set to roll out the red carpet for the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which kicks off next Monday, with Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, expressing confidence in the city's preparedness to host the premier trade showcase.

Running from 21–26 April under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape", the highly anticipated exhibition will be held at its traditional venue, the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart Centre in Bulawayo.

Speaking in an interview with Zimpapers Business Hub on Wednesday, Minister Ncube said the level of interest from both local and international participants has been "overwhelmingly positive" and reflective of ZITF's continued growth and economic relevance.

"As host city, Bulawayo is ready to host this year's edition of ZITF. What excites me is the high number of foreign countries exhibiting, and ZITF chief executive officer Dr Nicholas Ndebele briefed me on this development," said Minister Ncube.

She revealed that inquiries and last-minute bookings from potential exhibitors are still pouring in, indicating sustained enthusiasm and demand for exhibition space at the annual trade extravaganza.

This year's edition is expected to draw hundreds of local and international exhibitors, reaffirming Bulawayo's position as a key hub for regional trade, investment dialogue, and industrial innovation.

Adding to the event's prestige, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo is set to officially open the fair on Friday, 25 April, marking a strong diplomatic and economic gesture between Zimbabwe and its regional neighbour.

Now in its 65th year, the ZITF continues to be one of Africa's largest multi-sectoral trade showcases, providing a vital platform for countries, corporates, SMEs, and development agencies to form partnerships, access new markets, and promote industrial growth.

With preparations already at an advanced stage and the traditional exhibition space fully booked, expectations are high for ZITF 2025 to be one of the most impactful editions yet — spotlighting innovation, collaboration, and Zimbabwe's role in regional economic transformation.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #ZITF, #Bulawayo, #2025

