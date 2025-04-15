Latest News Editor's Choice


Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Renowned industrialist and business leader Mr Busisa Moyo has been inducted into the Zimbabwe Business Hall of Fame 2025, a prestigious honour recognising his exceptional contribution to Zimbabwe's economic growth and industrial development.

Born and raised in rural Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, Mr Moyo's journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the country's foremost business minds has inspired many. His early exposure to commerce through his grandfather's ventures planted the seed for what would become a remarkable career in business leadership.

The Hall of Fame award was officially presented on April 4, 2025, acknowledging his outstanding work across various sectors and his role in shaping Zimbabwe's economic landscape. Mr Moyo is currently the Chief Executive Officer of United Refineries Limited (URL), one of the country's leading manufacturing firms.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr Moyo expressed gratitude and humility, describing the honour as an unexpected yet significant milestone in his life.

"It's a mile marker. I didn't expect it, and I didn't wake up saying I want to be in the Zimbabwe Business Hall of Fame. But they took notice of what we do and what we've done — and we can still do more," he said.

Having just turned 50, Mr Moyo said the accolade represented a new chapter in his career and life — one focused on even greater contributions to Zimbabwe, the region, and the African continent.

"It's a foundation to build the future and to have wide and deep impact — to change our continent for future generations. There's still a lot of work to be done," he added.

Mr Moyo, a former president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), currently chairs both the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) boards. He is widely respected for his advocacy of industrial transformation and sustainable development.

His professional journey began at Deloitte & Touche, followed by a role at TA Holdings. He later joined Aroma Bakeries as group accountant, then moved to Blue Ribbon, before landing at United Refineries as finance director in 2007. During his tenure, he led a successful management buy-in, becoming one of the company's key shareholders and later its CEO.

"I've always been in food businesses and investment finance. At URL, we believed in building something lasting. I'm not chasing fame — I value contribution and integrity," he said.

Mr Moyo is known for championing a new African business philosophy — one that promotes inclusive prosperity, homegrown innovation, and impactful leadership across the continent.

His induction into the Hall of Fame is not just a celebration of past achievements but a beacon for future aspirations — for Zimbabwe, for Africa, and for a new generation of visionary business leaders.

