Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF has officially endorsed the election of Dorothy Mabika as the substantive chairperson of the Women's League in Manicaland Province, following her successful election by the provincial executive on April 6.

Mabika takes over from Happiness Nyakuedzwa, who was suspended from holding any party position for two years in 2024. Her appointment was confirmed in a memo issued by ZANU-PF Secretary for Women Affairs, Mabel Chinomona, and addressed to Manicaland provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza.

The memo, also copied to senior party officials including Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu, National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, Women's League Secretary for Administration Monica Mutsvangwa, Dorothy Mabika, and Mercy Sacco-who was also a contender for the post-formally announced the party's backing.

"We are writing to confirm and endorse Mabika as the substantive provincial chairwoman for Manicaland Province with immediate effect," reads the memo.

Mabika, a veteran party cadre, previously served as ZANU-PF Manicaland deputy chairperson. Following her election, she expressed deep humility and a renewed commitment to uplifting women across the province.

"I was humbled by the election and being entrusted with such a powerful position, especially when I least expected it," she said.

She called for unity among women in Manicaland to reinforce ZANU-PF's grassroots presence, urging collective focus on economic development, peaceful coexistence, and women's empowerment.

"We must ensure women in Manicaland benefit from projects initiated by President Mnangagwa and his Government. Empowering women empowers families, provinces, and nations. We must promote peace, development, and support women to become influential figures," Mabika added.

Looking ahead, Mabika pledged to align the province's activities with Resolution Number One, adopted at the party's 2024 annual conference in Bulawayo, which advocates for the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office until 2030.

She praised President Mnangagwa's leadership, describing it as central to the country's economic transformation and national stability, and said continuity under his guidance was vital for further development.

Mabika's appointment signals a renewed push by ZANU-PF to consolidate political structures in the provinces ahead of future electoral cycles, while also strengthening the role of women in national development.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Mabika, #Zanu-PF, #Chair

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

1 hr ago | 5 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

1 hr ago | 4 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

1 hr ago | 7 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

1 hr ago | 26 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

14 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

14 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

14 hrs ago | 1310 Views

How to Bypass FRP on Any Android Phone

15 Apr 2025 at 22:29hrs | 610 Views

What triggered the call for the failed 31 March 'uprising' in Zimbabwe?

15 Apr 2025 at 18:22hrs | 2185 Views

Prophet accidentally shoots son

15 Apr 2025 at 17:39hrs | 2840 Views

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 8011 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1523 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

15 Apr 2025 at 09:36hrs | 1279 Views

900 candidates linked to suspected Zimsec paper leak

15 Apr 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1952 Views

All CCC positions unlawful

15 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 2147 Views

Police beef up security ahead of Uhuru celebrations

15 Apr 2025 at 08:47hrs | 496 Views

Mixed feelings in Matebeleland region as Independence Day beckons

15 Apr 2025 at 08:45hrs | 570 Views

Zimbabwe steel production cuts import reliance

15 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 661 Views

Zimra blitz disrupts Bulawayo traders

15 Apr 2025 at 08:42hrs | 1704 Views

Tredgold fake IDs masterminds arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 630 Views

Chief Dakamela appointed continental AKDA director

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 318 Views

Zimsec June exam leak plotter arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 281 Views

Cheating wife hauls husband to court

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 770 Views

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe assesses progress at NSS

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 668 Views

Zimbabwe unveils Indigenous Higher Education System

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 204 Views

Allan Wilson head in court for sexually abusing student

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 483 Views