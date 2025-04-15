Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has officially endorsed the election of Dorothy Mabika as the substantive chairperson of the Women's League in Manicaland Province, following her successful election by the provincial executive on April 6.Mabika takes over from Happiness Nyakuedzwa, who was suspended from holding any party position for two years in 2024. Her appointment was confirmed in a memo issued by ZANU-PF Secretary for Women Affairs, Mabel Chinomona, and addressed to Manicaland provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza.The memo, also copied to senior party officials including Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu, National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, Women's League Secretary for Administration Monica Mutsvangwa, Dorothy Mabika, and Mercy Sacco-who was also a contender for the post-formally announced the party's backing."We are writing to confirm and endorse Mabika as the substantive provincial chairwoman for Manicaland Province with immediate effect," reads the memo.Mabika, a veteran party cadre, previously served as ZANU-PF Manicaland deputy chairperson. Following her election, she expressed deep humility and a renewed commitment to uplifting women across the province."I was humbled by the election and being entrusted with such a powerful position, especially when I least expected it," she said.She called for unity among women in Manicaland to reinforce ZANU-PF's grassroots presence, urging collective focus on economic development, peaceful coexistence, and women's empowerment."We must ensure women in Manicaland benefit from projects initiated by President Mnangagwa and his Government. Empowering women empowers families, provinces, and nations. We must promote peace, development, and support women to become influential figures," Mabika added.Looking ahead, Mabika pledged to align the province's activities with Resolution Number One, adopted at the party's 2024 annual conference in Bulawayo, which advocates for the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office until 2030.She praised President Mnangagwa's leadership, describing it as central to the country's economic transformation and national stability, and said continuity under his guidance was vital for further development.Mabika's appointment signals a renewed push by ZANU-PF to consolidate political structures in the provinces ahead of future electoral cycles, while also strengthening the role of women in national development.