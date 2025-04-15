Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Belarus is set to establish a bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe by December 2025, further cementing the growing ties between the two nations. This announcement was made by Mr Pearson Chigiji, the chief director for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, during the opening of the senior officials meeting for the Mid-Term Review of the Joint Permanent Commission of Co-operation (JPCC) between Zimbabwe and Belarus in Harare on Monday.Mr Chigiji expressed Zimbabwe's gratitude towards Belarus for choosing the country as its industrial manufacturing hub for the region, underscoring the importance of the projected bus assembly, tractor assembly, and mineral beneficiation projects, which include lithium, slated to begin by the end of this year."The Government of Zimbabwe is deeply appreciative of the decision by the Government of Belarus to make Zimbabwe its industrial manufacturing hub for the region," said Mr Chigiji. "This is exemplified by the projected establishment of the bus assembly, tractor assembly, and the beneficiation of other minerals, projects which are set to begin operations by December this year."The two countries have already seen substantial cooperation in the fields of agriculture and mining, with Belarus supplying trucks, tractors, and fire-fighting equipment under Zimbabwe's mechanisation programs.During the three-day meeting, co-chaired by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira and his Belarusian counterpart, Mr Maxim Ryzhenkov, the two nations reaffirmed their commitment to strategic collaboration. Both ministers highlighted the strong relations between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and President Alexandr Lukashenko, encouraging the nations to leverage this connection for tangible cooperation."We must seize this rare opportunity to engage at a strategic level. It is through such engagements that we may chart a path towards tangible and mutually beneficial cooperation between our nations," Mr Chigiji added.The meeting also touched upon the importance of sanctions relief and international diplomacy. Mr Chigiji noted that both countries stand united in opposing sanctions, coercion, and the use of force in international relations, emphasizing the need for diplomatic dialogue and respect for sovereignty.Belarusian Diplomatic SupportIn his remarks, Mr Yury Nikolaichik, the Head of Department of Africa and the Middle East in the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, praised Zimbabwe's progress, particularly highlighting its recent achievements such as the successful Sadc Summit and record wheat crop production. He also noted the significance of Phase 3 of the Agricultural Mechanization Facility Programme, which aims to improve harvesting and crop storage in Zimbabwe.Mr Nikolaichik also drew attention to the symbolic timing of the meeting, which coincides with Zimbabwe's 45th Independence Anniversary and the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism in World War II, reflecting shared experiences of national liberation and the importance of sustainable development.Future Cooperation and Strategic ExpansionThe meeting concluded with both nations expressing their commitment to not only planning but also executing initiatives that benefit their citizens. Mr Chigiji emphasized the need for continued monitoring and evaluation of projects to ensure that agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are implemented effectively.Additionally, both countries agreed to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, as discussed during the meeting.A comprehensive review of the bilateral relationship was conducted, with two important documents on political and economic relations set to be signed during a ministerial meeting later in the week. Prof. Murwira and Mr Ryzhenkov are expected to formalize these agreements, which are poised to expand cooperation between the two nations.Looking AheadWith the upcoming State visit of President Mnangagwa to Belarus next month, both Zimbabwe and Belarus are poised to take their strategic partnership to new heights, focusing on industrial development, energy, agriculture, and mineral beneficiation projects that will have lasting impacts on their economies.