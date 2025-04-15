Latest News Editor's Choice


'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has confirmed that the long-awaited rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road will resume next month and is expected to be completed within 10 months. The rehabilitation of the 435km road, which leads to Zimbabwe's premier tourism destination, is seen as a critical project to boost both local and international tourism.

Minister Mhona expressed his gratitude to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for extending the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP 2), which complements ongoing efforts under the Road Development Programme. The Government has recently engaged seven additional contractors, joining the original contractor Bitumen World, to accelerate the road's rehabilitation.

"I would want to thank our visionary leader Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who said we should find a solution and move in to rehabilitate the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road. This road is not just important for locals but also for tourists who visit the Victoria Falls," Minister Mhona said.

Minister Mhona assured the public that by May 2025, all eight contractors would begin their work, with completion slated for February 2026. The upgraded road will significantly enhance traffic flow and safety, while supporting the country's tourism sector.

Mbudzi Interchange Nears Completion

In another major infrastructure development, the Mbudzi Interchange in Harare, a crucial intersection project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in southern Harare, is now over 90% complete. The US$88 million project, which involves the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road, and High Glen Road, is expected to be completed by May 31, 2025. The interchange will feature 15 bridges, all of which have already been completed.

"The Mbudzi Interchange is a critical project for Harare. It will significantly improve traffic flow, reduce transit times, and minimize accidents in the area," said Minister Mhona.

The interchange project is being funded by local financial institutions and executed by a joint venture of three local construction companies: Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba Construction, under the umbrella of Tefoma Construction.

Ongoing and Future Road Projects

Minister Mhona also provided updates on other major road projects across the country, including the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, where 88km of road remains to be completed. Contractors have mobilized to finish the stretch, which involves 15 bridges, mini-interchanges, and other critical infrastructure. The Manyame River Bridge on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road is under construction and is expected to open to traffic by June 2025.

Rehabilitation work is also underway on Simon Mazorodze Road, a key component of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road upgrade. In Mwenezi District, work on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road rehabilitation project is progressing, with bush clearing taking place on the Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation project. In addition, surfacing is ongoing on the Birchenough-Murambinda Road and the Golden Valley Sanyati Road.

Minister Mhona also highlighted works on the Kadoma-Chakari Road, where asphalt concrete is being applied, and re-gravelling is taking place on the Kuwirirana Nemangwe Road in Gokwe.

The Marondera-Hwedza Road rehabilitation has resumed, and several other key roads, including the Bulawayo-Nkayi, Gokwe Centre, and Nembudziya-Chodha Road, are undergoing upgrades. These developments are part of the Government's broader commitment to ensuring all road networks across the country are trafficable.

Government's Commitment to Road Infrastructure Development

Minister Mhona recently conducted an inspection tour of critical roads linking Gweru to Nembudziya and Harare to Nembudziya. During the tour, he reassured the public that the Government remains committed to addressing road infrastructure challenges across the nation.

"We are fully committed to ensuring that all roads are rehabilitated to be trafficable and to improve the overall transportation network across Zimbabwe," he emphasized.

As the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehabilitation project and other significant road works progress, the Government remains focused on addressing the infrastructure needs of the nation to support economic growth and development.

Source - the herald

