Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni and ex-acting town clerk Josephine Ncube have been arrested on charges of criminal abuse of duty, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) confirmed last night. The charges stem from allegations that the pair unlawfully amended a land development agreement between the City of Harare and Shelter Zimbabwe, resulting in an estimated US$20 million in lost revenue for the city.The case revolves around an agreement signed in 2013 between Harare City Council and Shelter Zimbabwe for the development of 1,500 residential stands on a 657-hectare plot of land in Tafara, Mabvuku, a project aimed at addressing housing shortages in the city. Under the original agreement, Harare City Council was responsible for allocating and selling the stands once they had been serviced, with Shelter Zimbabwe tasked with the development of the necessary infrastructure. The Council was also to reimburse Shelter Zimbabwe after the stands were sold.However, in 2017, it is alleged that Manyenyeni and Ncube made unauthorized amendments to the agreement. The alterations allowed Shelter Zimbabwe to sell the stands before any infrastructure was put in place, a move that violated the terms of the original deal.The amended agreement saw Shelter Zimbabwe selling the stands to buyers but failing to develop the land or remit the money to Harare City Council, which subsequently resulted in significant financial loss for the local authority. The city is estimated to have lost around US$20 million in revenue due to the changes in the agreement.The arrests of Manyenyeni and Ncube are seen as part of the ongoing crackdown on corruption in Zimbabwe, with authorities vowing to hold public officials accountable for any actions that cause harm to the public purse.Both Manyenyeni and Ncube are expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court today, where they will face charges related to criminal abuse of duty. The case is set to draw significant public interest as it highlights ongoing concerns about corruption and mismanagement in local government.The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has been intensifying efforts to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption, particularly those involving high-ranking officials. The arrest of Manyenyeni and Ncube is expected to further fuel discussions around transparency and accountability in Zimbabwe's public sector.