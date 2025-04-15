Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Sekai Tekeno, a Harare woman from Dzivarasekwa, appeared in court on Tuesday accusing her aunt, Jane Tekeno, of spreading rumours about her health status, which allegedly caused her significant embarrassment in the neighbourhood.Sekai told the court that Jane disclosed her health condition to neighbours, leading to ridicule and public humiliation. "She disclosed my status to an extent that I am now embarrassed to walk in the streets since people are laughing at me," Sekai said.Sekai claimed that after she confronted her aunt, Jane allegedly threatened to petrol bomb her house. "I am now afraid that she might do it one day," Sekai added. She also told the court that Jane had sold the house to her but was now trying to evict her, claiming she still owned the property. Sekai said she feared that if Jane succeeded in evicting her, she would have nowhere to live, as her health status had already been made known to everyone in the community."I found out that many people now know my status and I have lost confidence due to that," Sekai said.Jane Tekeno denied the allegations, stating that she only wanted to reclaim the house and had no intention of spreading rumours about Sekai's health. "I own the house she is living in and I never spread rumours about her health status," Jane stated in her defence.After hearing both sides, the presiding magistrate granted a protection order in favour of Sekai, ensuring that Jane is prohibited from harassing her or disclosing her health information to others.The case highlights the sensitivity of personal health information and the potential emotional and legal consequences of disclosing private details without consent.