New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

by Staff reporter
The Government of Zimbabwe has launched the National Energy Efficiency Policy, a new initiative aimed at reducing the country's energy intensity to meet global standards. The policy, introduced last week by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga at the International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo, seeks to reduce Zimbabwe's current energy intensity of 151 megajoules per gross domestic product (GDP) power purchasing parity (PPP) to the global target of 3.4 megajoules per GDP PPP by 2030.

At present, Zimbabwe consumes 151 megajoules of energy for every unit of economic output, a stark contrast to the global average of just 3.4 megajoules. The nation's energy production is largely dependent on two major sources: Kariba South Hydro and Hwange Thermal Power Station, which together account for around 95.37% of the country's power generation.

The National Energy Efficiency Policy is part of Zimbabwe's broader effort to address inefficiencies within the energy sector and enhance energy productivity. Vice-President Chiwenga, during the launch, emphasized the importance of the policy in achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7.3, which calls for a significant reduction in energy intensity by 2030. Achieving this target requires addressing inefficiencies in various sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, transport, and agriculture, through investments in technologies and behaviors that reduce energy consumption while improving productivity.

The policy aims to address the country's current energy challenges by promoting energy efficiency in all sectors of the economy and society. It targets improvements across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, alongside the transportation and agricultural sectors. The government is determined to integrate energy-saving technologies and methods that will not only reduce energy consumption but also improve the competitiveness and productivity of various sectors.

The National Energy Efficiency Policy also acknowledges the shortcomings of the 2019 National Renewable Energy Policy, which failed to meet its target of installing 1,100 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by the end of the year. This new policy is seen as a critical step in promoting renewable energy growth and supporting the development of new energy-efficient technologies in Zimbabwe.

During the launch, Vice-President Chiwenga highlighted that the policy will focus on several key objectives, including the reduction of energy consumption and the establishment of an energy efficiency data system. Additionally, it will encourage the creation of Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) to stimulate investment in energy-saving projects. The policy also outlines plans to introduce a regulatory framework with energy efficiency standards, labels, and codes, as well as to support the development of local energy-efficient technologies.

Moreover, the policy aims to achieve environmental and social goals, such as contributing to greenhouse gas emission reductions, and integrates gender, economic, environmental, and safety considerations into energy efficiency initiatives. The policy also emphasizes the importance of fostering international cooperation and securing both local and international funding for energy efficiency projects.

The Ministry of Energy has expressed its commitment to creating an enabling environment for financing energy efficiency initiatives. By establishing comprehensive research and statistics systems, the ministry plans to track the progress of the policy's implementation and make informed decisions that will guide Zimbabwe's energy future.

As part of the strategy, the policy proposes an economy-wide energy audit, which will provide essential baseline data to enhance the country's energy efficiency framework. The availability of accurate data and information will play a key role in addressing energy inefficiencies and meeting the country's climate change challenges.

The launch of the National Energy Efficiency Policy marks a significant step in Zimbabwe's efforts to reduce energy consumption, promote sustainability, and attract investment in the country's energy sector. By focusing on efficiency improvements across the economy and fostering innovation in the energy sector, Zimbabwe aims to create a more sustainable and competitive energy landscape in the coming years.

Source - the herald
