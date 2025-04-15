Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government is set to receive a significant payout from Afreximbank's recently declared US$300 million dividend, following the bank's exceptional financial performance in the year ending December 31, 2024.

Afreximbank reported a record profit of US$973.53 million for the financial year, marking a significant increase from US$756.1 million in 2023. This rise in profit was largely driven by strong growth in the bank's net interest income, which rose by 25.4% to US$1.81 billion, and its net fee and commission income, which surged by 32.45% to US$172.87 million.

The bank's performance in 2024 highlights its success in a challenging financial environment, with total interest income reaching US$3.1 billion-an increase of 23% from the previous year. The growth in interest income was attributed to higher market interest rates and a larger average volume of interest-earning assets.

Zimbabwe, as of 2023, holds a 5.71% stake in Afreximbank, making it the fifth-largest shareholder. As a result, the government will benefit from the dividend payout, which represents 31% of the bank's profit. This payout marks an increase from the previous year's dividend of US$264.6 million, demonstrating the bank's solid financial health and commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

The dividend payout follows the approval of the board of directors, which considered various factors, including the bank's business needs, inflation, capital adequacy, and the necessity of retaining earnings to support ongoing business expansion. The payout ratio for 2024 stands at 31%, slightly lower than the 35% recorded in 2023.

In addition to the regular dividend, Afreximbank also declared a special dividend of US$50 million for its concessionary financing window, in line with a resolution passed at the 2023 annual general meeting. This dividend aims to support the bank's efforts to provide affordable financing to African businesses, fostering economic growth across the continent.

The bank's capital position continues to strengthen, with a notable increase in the carrying value of property and equipment, which rose by 33% to US$436.4 million. This increase was largely driven by the accelerated construction of the Afreximbank African Trade Centre facilities in Abuja, Nigeria, and Harare, Zimbabwe-key infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the bank's operational capacity and supporting trade across Africa.

In a further move to support growth, Afreximbank announced that its shareholders will have the option to acquire additional ordinary shares of the bank as part of the General Capital Increase II (GCI-II) initiative, which seeks to raise capital for the bank's continued expansion.

Afreximbank's strong financial results and continued investment in infrastructure are expected to support Zimbabwe's growth prospects, with the government benefiting directly from the bank's success. As one of the bank's key stakeholders, Zimbabwe is positioned to receive a substantial dividend payout, reinforcing the country's ongoing engagement with Afreximbank's initiatives to foster trade and development across Africa.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

15 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

15 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

How to Bypass FRP on Any Android Phone

15 Apr 2025 at 22:29hrs | 614 Views

What triggered the call for the failed 31 March 'uprising' in Zimbabwe?

15 Apr 2025 at 18:22hrs | 2190 Views

Prophet accidentally shoots son

15 Apr 2025 at 17:39hrs | 2849 Views

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 8029 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1526 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

15 Apr 2025 at 09:36hrs | 1279 Views

900 candidates linked to suspected Zimsec paper leak

15 Apr 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1957 Views

All CCC positions unlawful

15 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 2148 Views

Police beef up security ahead of Uhuru celebrations

15 Apr 2025 at 08:47hrs | 496 Views

Mixed feelings in Matebeleland region as Independence Day beckons

15 Apr 2025 at 08:45hrs | 571 Views

Zimbabwe steel production cuts import reliance

15 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 668 Views

Zimra blitz disrupts Bulawayo traders

15 Apr 2025 at 08:42hrs | 1706 Views

Tredgold fake IDs masterminds arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 630 Views

Chief Dakamela appointed continental AKDA director

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 318 Views

Zimsec June exam leak plotter arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 281 Views

Cheating wife hauls husband to court

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 773 Views

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe assesses progress at NSS

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 671 Views

Zimbabwe unveils Indigenous Higher Education System

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 204 Views

Allan Wilson head in court for sexually abusing student

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 484 Views