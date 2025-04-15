Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is playing a leading role in preparing Zimbabwe's youth for the rapidly evolving Fourth Industrial Revolution by embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) into its academic curricula.

HIT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Quinton Kanhukamwe, speaking to NewsDay Business, emphasized the importance of aligning education with the changing demands of global technological trends. His remarks come as Africa's digital landscape undergoes transformative shifts, with companies like Cassava Technologies and Nvidia Corporation pioneering the establishment of Africa's first AI factory in South Africa. This factory will empower businesses, governments, and researchers across the continent to harness cutting-edge AI computing capabilities.

"I recognise the importance of my role in inspiring the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs in Africa," said Kanhukamwe. "Our mission at HIT is to align academic excellence with industry needs. Through our partnerships with leading tech firms, we are embedding AI and IoT training into our curricula to ensure that our graduates are equipped to lead Africa's Fourth Industrial Revolution."

HIT has positioned itself as a hub of innovation with initiatives such as the AI and Robotics Research Lab, which focuses on developing solutions for pressing issues like climate resilience. One such solution is the lab's work on precision agriculture and smart water management, crucial for Zimbabwe's evolving agricultural sector.

Since its establishment in 2020, HIT's Innovation Hub has fostered over 50 startups, including AgriTech ventures such as FarmSense, which uses AI to enhance crop yields for smallholder farmers, and ZimRecycle, a blockchain-driven waste management platform. These initiatives are contributing to Zimbabwe's technological and economic transformation.

The university's strong emphasis on innovation extends to its collaborations with the government to shape policy frameworks. HIT played a pivotal role in the development of Zimbabwe's National AI Strategy, positioning the country as a future tech hub in Southern Africa.

Kanhukamwe, who is also the chairperson of the Southern African Regional Universities Association and the immediate past chairperson of the Zimbabwe Vice-Chancellors' Association, will take center stage as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Tech & AI International Expo in Zanzibar, Tanzania. This event is set to align with Silicon Zanzibar, an initiative aimed at transforming the Tanzanian archipelago into a digital innovation hub.

Scheduled for August 22-23, the two-day expo will be themed The Gateway to Africa's Digital Revolution and is expected to attract over 1,000 delegates, including policymakers, investors, and tech innovators from across more than 30 countries.

Africa Business Inc CEO Stephene Chikozho stressed the importance of this expo in positioning Zimbabwe as a key player in Africa's digital revolution. "We are honoured to have Prof. Kanhukamwe as one of our keynote speakers. His leadership within Zimbabwe and the broader SADC academic community brings valuable insights into how education, policy, and innovation must converge to unlock Africa's digital potential," Chikozho said.

Kanhukamwe's address will delve into how educational institutions, industry leaders, and governments can collaborate to drive digital transformation across the continent, particularly in the fields of AI and innovation. His participation in the event highlights the significant strides Zimbabwe is making in positioning itself as a regional leader in technological innovation and digital entrepreneurship.

As Africa continues to navigate the complexities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, HIT's proactive approach in integrating AI and IoT into its curricula is set to equip the next generation of leaders with the skills needed to thrive in the global digital economy.

