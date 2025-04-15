Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party has escalated its grassroots mobilisation efforts in Bulawayo, with party leaders urging members to focus on aggressive recruitment, particularly targeting the youth, in preparation for future elections.During a recent Zanu-PF Bulawayo district co-ordinating committee (DCC) meeting for region 5, provincial chairperson Jabulani Sibanda outlined strategies for expanding the party's support base, emphasizing the critical role of young people in the party's future success."The youth are the heartbeat of our nation, and we must mobilise and mentor them to become dedicated members of Zanu-PF. Our future depends on how well we engage, train, and integrate young people into our party structures. They must understand our history, values, and vision for Zimbabwe," Sibanda said.Sibanda underscored the significance of ideological training within the party, encouraging members to adopt the "Fishers of Men" strategy-an aggressive outreach initiative designed to recruit and retain youth members. This strategy is seen as pivotal in strengthening the party's ideological foundation and ensuring a vibrant, committed membership in the years to come.A 24-member delegation from each district attended the meeting, contributing to discussions on effective mobilisation tactics. A particular focus was placed on enhancing Zanu-PF's presence in urban areas, traditionally seen as opposition strongholds. This marks a concerted effort to broaden the party's appeal and attract voters in regions where support for rival parties has traditionally been stronger.Zanu-PF senior member and Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Albert Tawanda Mavunga, also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of unity and active participation in the recruitment process. "Unity is our greatest weapon in building a stronger Zanu-PF. Every member must become an active recruiter - knocking on doors, engaging communities, and bringing new energy into our party. Future elections will be won through the work we do today in uniting and expanding our base," Mavunga stated.The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from attendees to intensify grassroots campaigns, ensuring that Zanu-PF remains dominant and well-positioned heading into the 2028 elections.Zanu-PF youth league secretary for information and publicity in Bulawayo, Addington Mpofu, reiterated that the party's youth wing has never stopped recruiting. "We are constantly engaging with young people, making sure they understand the value of being part of Zanu-PF. The future of this party lies in the hands of the youth," he said.Meanwhile, opposition parties are also ramping up their mobilisation efforts. National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) president Professor Lovemore Madhuku shared that his party is actively building structures in preparation for the upcoming elections."The NCA building exercise yielded 77 genuine votes in Glen View South. We are happy with this progress. I thank our 77 voters, our candidate Perpetua Mukanda, and our campaign team. We now have a solid structure in Glen View South. We are inspired to continue building," Madhuku said.As both ruling and opposition parties work to strengthen their grassroots support, it is clear that the battle for the 2028 elections is already well underway. Zanu-PF's strategic focus on youth recruitment and urban mobilisation reflects its commitment to maintaining a strong presence across Zimbabwe's political landscape.