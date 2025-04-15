Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 29-year-old man from Insukamini in Emganwini has been arrested by Bulawayo police in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Shylet Siyabonga, aged 21.Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the acting spokesperson for Bulawayo police, confirmed the arrest and identified the suspect as Blessed Mpofu.The events leading to the arrest began on April 5 when Mpofu visited a neighbour at the Insukamini Zesa sub-station. He reportedly told the neighbour that his wife had been robbed while walking along a footpath linking their home to Emganwini shopping centre at around 7pm. Mpofu claimed that his wife arrived home around 11pm that evening, unable to speak.The following morning, at approximately 3am, the neighbour reported the incident to the police, who responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers found Siyabonga kneeling on the bed, with her chest resting on the corner, facing downward, and showing signs of severe injuries. She had multiple cuts on her head, and blood stains were visible on the walls and bedding.A thorough examination of the scene led police to discover a steel rake with blood stains on its handle under the bed, a broken blood-stained broomstick, and blood-soaked clothing belonging to Mpofu. These findings raised suspicions that a robbery, as initially reported by Mpofu, had not taken place.Msebele stated that police investigations found no evidence supporting the claim of a robbery at the scene. As a result, Mpofu was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife.The investigation is ongoing, with police continuing to gather evidence related to the tragic incident. The arrest has shocked the local community, and more details are expected to emerge as the case progresses.