Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police once again displayed heavy-handed tactics on Wednesday morning, arresting leaders of a demonstration by University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers who were demanding a salary review. The arrested leaders of the Association of University Teachers (AUT)-Borncase Mwakorera, Obvious Vengeyi, and Desmond Ndedzu-were taken into custody at Avondale Police Station.

The small group of lecturers had gathered outside their workplace, picketing in protest over their deteriorating wages. Their demands echoed a call for salaries to be restored to pre-October 2018 levels, a time when junior lecturers earned as much as US$2,500. In stark contrast, many lecturers now receive a fraction of this amount, with UZ educators earning just US$300, alongside a ZWL component that falls well below the equivalent of US$200 when converted.

Despite seeking permission from both the police and university authorities for the demonstration, the lecturers were met with resistance. AUT's legal advisor, Munyaradzi Gwisai, criticized the actions of the police, stating that the picketing was entirely lawful.

"In terms of the law, it is clear that registered trade unions are permitted to authorize a picket as long as the strike is lawful, and that is exactly what happened here," Gwisai explained. He added that the police's insistence that the protest was unlawful was in conflict with established labor laws, pointing out that the university had been notified of the protest's location outside of the campus after they refused permission for the picket on university grounds.

This protest follows a failed attempt by the AUT to strike earlier in the month, which was halted by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education. The university's educators, undeterred by their previous setback, continued their struggle for better pay, leading to the latest round of arrests and tensions.

A source within the university, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, shared frustration with the current situation, saying the promises made by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Fredrick Shava, had been hollow. "The minister came to the university after the press conference by veteran Blessed Geza, where he promised us salaries equivalent to our regional peers. Yet, here we are, earning much less," the lecturer said.

Further expressing discontent, another educator explained the financial strain they are experiencing: "Imagine going to work and spending your entire salary on fuel-what do I eat, what do I feed my family with? I have three degrees and more than 40 published papers, yet I am struggling to survive on such meager wages."

In addition to the shockingly low salaries, the lecturers are particularly aggrieved by the promises of regional parity that have not been realized, despite repeated assurances from Shava. Professors, who once earned as much as US$5,000, now find themselves earning far below that figure, contributing to a growing sense of disillusionment.

Attempts to reach UZ Vice-Chancellor Paul Mapfumo for comment on the matter were unsuccessful.

This latest incident has cast a spotlight on the dire financial conditions faced by Zimbabwe's academic staff, whose calls for fair wages have been met with increasingly aggressive responses from both university authorities and law enforcement. As the dispute continues, the future of education at UZ remains uncertain, with lecturers questioning how long they can endure under such economic pressures.

Source - newsday
More on: #Demo, #Strike

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

1 hr ago | 5 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

1 hr ago | 4 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

1 hr ago | 7 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

1 hr ago | 26 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

14 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

14 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

14 hrs ago | 1310 Views

How to Bypass FRP on Any Android Phone

15 Apr 2025 at 22:29hrs | 610 Views

What triggered the call for the failed 31 March 'uprising' in Zimbabwe?

15 Apr 2025 at 18:22hrs | 2185 Views

Prophet accidentally shoots son

15 Apr 2025 at 17:39hrs | 2840 Views

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 8011 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1523 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

15 Apr 2025 at 09:36hrs | 1279 Views

900 candidates linked to suspected Zimsec paper leak

15 Apr 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1952 Views

All CCC positions unlawful

15 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 2147 Views

Police beef up security ahead of Uhuru celebrations

15 Apr 2025 at 08:47hrs | 496 Views

Mixed feelings in Matebeleland region as Independence Day beckons

15 Apr 2025 at 08:45hrs | 570 Views

Zimbabwe steel production cuts import reliance

15 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 660 Views

Zimra blitz disrupts Bulawayo traders

15 Apr 2025 at 08:42hrs | 1704 Views

Tredgold fake IDs masterminds arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 630 Views

Chief Dakamela appointed continental AKDA director

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 318 Views

Zimsec June exam leak plotter arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 281 Views

Cheating wife hauls husband to court

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 770 Views

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe assesses progress at NSS

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 668 Views

Zimbabwe unveils Indigenous Higher Education System

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 204 Views

Allan Wilson head in court for sexually abusing student

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 483 Views