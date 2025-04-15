Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
In a significant legal ruling, the Labour Court of Zimbabwe has annulled the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)'s decision to retire its secretary-general, Japhet Moyo, at the age of 60. Justice Samuel Kudya, who delivered the judgment, found that the move was legally flawed, violating key procedural and contractual safeguards, including Moyo's right to be heard.

Moyo had contested his retirement, arguing that the decision was "grossly irregular," as it breached his employment contract, ZCTU's constitution, and provisions of the Labour Act. He sought reinstatement with full benefits or, alternatively, compensation in damages, alongside the recovery of legal costs.

ZCTU, on the other hand, defended the decision, asserting that Moyo's retirement was in line with past practices within the union. The union further contended that Moyo had previously overseen the retirement of other employees under similar conditions.

In his ruling, Justice Kudya made several critical findings. The judge noted that Moyo's employment contract made no reference to a retirement age of 60 or 65, thus raising doubts about the validity of ZCTU's claim. He highlighted the importance of clearly specified retirement terms in an employee's contract, citing the case of City of Harare v Mubvumbi, where pension regulations were discussed, and confirming that retirement age should be explicitly outlined in a contract.

The court also rejected ZCTU's reliance on its constitution, particularly section 13, which deals with acts of misconduct. Justice Kudya stated that section 13 did not pertain to retirement issues, emphasizing that Moyo's situation was not linked to any misconduct.

In a key aspect of the ruling, the judge referenced section 12(4)(a) of the Labour Act, which restricts employers from unilaterally retiring employees. "The new amendment sought to take away the power of an employer to retire an employee," Justice Kudya affirmed, underscoring the protections available to employees in such matters.

Furthermore, the court found that Moyo's retirement decision had been made without proper consideration of his unique employment terms or a fair comparison with other retirees. Citing the case of Zesa v Stefavo, the judge stressed that the "right to be heard is the cornerstone of the law," and this principle could not be waived in Moyo's case.

As a result, the court set aside ZCTU's decision, made on August 7, 2024, to retire Moyo. The union was ordered to reconsider the retirement decision, allowing Moyo the opportunity to make representations.

The ruling also stipulated that each party would bear its respective legal costs.

This judgment is expected to have broader implications for labor practices in Zimbabwe, particularly concerning the rights of union leaders and employees facing retirement decisions. It reaffirms the principle of fair treatment in employment matters and the necessity for transparency and proper procedural adherence in making such decisions.

Source - newsday
More on: #ZCTU, #Labourt, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

60 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

1 hr ago | 5 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

1 hr ago | 4 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

1 hr ago | 7 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

1 hr ago | 26 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

14 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

14 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

14 hrs ago | 1310 Views

How to Bypass FRP on Any Android Phone

15 Apr 2025 at 22:29hrs | 610 Views

What triggered the call for the failed 31 March 'uprising' in Zimbabwe?

15 Apr 2025 at 18:22hrs | 2185 Views

Prophet accidentally shoots son

15 Apr 2025 at 17:39hrs | 2840 Views

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 8011 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1523 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

15 Apr 2025 at 09:36hrs | 1279 Views

900 candidates linked to suspected Zimsec paper leak

15 Apr 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1952 Views

All CCC positions unlawful

15 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 2147 Views

Police beef up security ahead of Uhuru celebrations

15 Apr 2025 at 08:47hrs | 496 Views

Mixed feelings in Matebeleland region as Independence Day beckons

15 Apr 2025 at 08:45hrs | 570 Views

Zimbabwe steel production cuts import reliance

15 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 660 Views

Zimra blitz disrupts Bulawayo traders

15 Apr 2025 at 08:42hrs | 1704 Views

Tredgold fake IDs masterminds arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 630 Views

Chief Dakamela appointed continental AKDA director

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 318 Views

Zimsec June exam leak plotter arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 281 Views

Cheating wife hauls husband to court

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 770 Views

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe assesses progress at NSS

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 668 Views

Zimbabwe unveils Indigenous Higher Education System

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 204 Views

Allan Wilson head in court for sexually abusing student

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 483 Views