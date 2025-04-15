Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimra in tax compliance drive

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has introduced a series of taxpayer self-service kiosks across the country in a bid to simplify and improve the tax compliance process for individuals and businesses. The initiative, which began with the first kiosk launched in 2022 at the Kurima House office, is aimed at making tax-related services more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.

The new self-service kiosks offer a variety of services designed to assist taxpayers, including tax clearance validation, fast-track tax return submissions, initial registration, and educational resources to guide individuals and businesses through the tax compliance process. By providing these services, Zimra hopes to enhance the overall ease of doing business in Zimbabwe and ensure that more taxpayers can fulfill their obligations in a timely and hassle-free manner.

Since the launch of the first kiosk, Zimra has rolled out additional kiosks in major cities such as Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru, Gwanda, and Victoria Falls. Plans for further expansion are already underway, with provisional kiosks now in place in Kadoma, Kwekwe, and Chiredzi, and fully operational kiosks expected to be established in Bindura, Chinhoyi, and Kariba.

One of the key benefits of the kiosks is their accessibility to individuals and businesses that may not have reliable internet access, addressing a significant barrier to tax compliance in rural and underserved areas. Zimra has emphasized that the kiosks are part of its mission to ensure that "no one is left behind" in meeting their tax obligations.

"In the spirit of leaving no one behind, these facilities provide opportunities for taxpayers to meet their obligations with ease," Zimra stated in a press release.

Misheck Govha, Zimra's Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, highlighted that the kiosks serve as a one-stop platform for various taxes, including income tax, PAYE (Pay As You Earn), CGT (Capital Gains Tax), and VAT (Value Added Tax). This integrated service is expected to streamline the tax process and reduce the burden on taxpayers.

In terms of usage, the kiosks have proven to be successful. In 2024, approximately 97,000 clients utilized the kiosks, with a further 36,353 recorded in the first quarter of 2025, contributing to a 13% year-on-year increase in tax returns submissions. This growth demonstrates the kiosks' impact on increasing taxpayer participation and compliance.

"The installation of these kiosks marks a crucial step towards simplifying tax compliance and making it accessible to all citizens," Govha said. "Our goal is to create a platform that enables every eligible taxpayer to fulfil their obligations effortlessly."

Looking ahead, Zimra plans to expand the self-service kiosk initiative to all of its stations nationwide, further improving the tax compliance experience for Zimbabweans. The introduction of these kiosks is expected to promote greater taxpayer satisfaction, encourage timely filing, and reduce compliance costs, ultimately benefiting the economy and enhancing government revenue collection efforts.

