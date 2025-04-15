Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has announced a bold plan to electrify over three million households and achieve 70% clean cooking access by 2030. This ambitious target was unveiled following today's Cabinet meeting, where officials addressed the country's ongoing energy challenges and outlined key strategies to improve energy access across Zimbabwe.

In the statement released after the meeting, the government emphasized that its goal is to electrify 3.1 million households and expand clean cooking solutions to 70% of the population by 2030. This initiative is part of a broader national effort to tackle persistent power shortages and ensure that energy resources are more accessible and sustainable, particularly in rural areas where access to electricity remains limited.

The government plans to achieve these ambitious targets by implementing regulatory reforms designed to streamline investment processes. Key to this effort is the support for Independent Power Producers (IPPs) through the adoption of mini-grid regulations. In addition, the government aims to unlock private sector investment in the energy sector, which it sees as vital for addressing infrastructure deficits and expanding electricity generation capacity.

The announcement comes shortly after the approval of the Energy Compact for Zimbabwe, a strategic plan presented by the Minister of Energy and Power Development, July Moyo. The compact is part of Zimbabwe's commitment to the Dar-es-Salaam Declaration, which was made during the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit held in January 2025. As part of the Declaration, Zimbabwe is committed to the Mission 300 initiative, which seeks to increase the number of African households with access to electricity by 2030.

The Zimbabwe National Energy Compact provides a clear roadmap for achieving universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity by 2030. The plan is rooted in Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 and its National Development Strategies, and it aims to address critical challenges, such as outdated energy infrastructure, generation shortfalls, and limited access to electricity in rural areas.

The government's plan focuses on five strategic areas: expanding energy generation and infrastructure, strengthening regional integration, promoting renewable energy and clean cooking solutions, catalyzing private sector investment, and ensuring the financial viability of utility companies. Through these measures, the government seeks to enhance the country's energy security and resilience, particularly in light of climate-related risks.

A key component of the Energy Compact is the promotion of distributed renewable energy and clean cooking solutions, which are expected to reduce Zimbabwe's dependence on traditional cooking fuels like firewood and coal. This shift will help address environmental concerns, including deforestation, and improve public health outcomes in rural communities.

The new plan comes at a critical moment, as Zimbabwe continues to face severe power shortages that have disrupted daily life for millions of citizens. The government's ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets are seen as essential for improving the quality of life, stimulating economic growth, and fostering job creation across the country. The regulatory reforms and private sector incentives are expected to attract the necessary investment in the energy sector, enabling Zimbabwe to modernize its energy infrastructure and meet its ambitious targets.

As Zimbabwe works toward achieving these goals, the government hopes that by 2030, millions of households will have access to reliable electricity and clean cooking solutions, significantly improving the standard of living for Zimbabweans nationwide.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Zimra in tax compliance drive

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

15 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

15 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

How to Bypass FRP on Any Android Phone

15 Apr 2025 at 22:29hrs | 611 Views

What triggered the call for the failed 31 March 'uprising' in Zimbabwe?

15 Apr 2025 at 18:22hrs | 2190 Views

Prophet accidentally shoots son

15 Apr 2025 at 17:39hrs | 2847 Views

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 8026 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1525 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

15 Apr 2025 at 09:36hrs | 1279 Views

900 candidates linked to suspected Zimsec paper leak

15 Apr 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1957 Views

All CCC positions unlawful

15 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 2148 Views

Police beef up security ahead of Uhuru celebrations

15 Apr 2025 at 08:47hrs | 496 Views

Mixed feelings in Matebeleland region as Independence Day beckons

15 Apr 2025 at 08:45hrs | 571 Views

Zimbabwe steel production cuts import reliance

15 Apr 2025 at 08:43hrs | 667 Views

Zimra blitz disrupts Bulawayo traders

15 Apr 2025 at 08:42hrs | 1706 Views

Tredgold fake IDs masterminds arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 630 Views

Chief Dakamela appointed continental AKDA director

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 318 Views

Zimsec June exam leak plotter arrested

15 Apr 2025 at 08:40hrs | 281 Views

Cheating wife hauls husband to court

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 773 Views

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe assesses progress at NSS

15 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 671 Views

Zimbabwe unveils Indigenous Higher Education System

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 204 Views

Allan Wilson head in court for sexually abusing student

15 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 483 Views