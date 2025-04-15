Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has announced a bold plan to electrify over three million households and achieve 70% clean cooking access by 2030. This ambitious target was unveiled following today's Cabinet meeting, where officials addressed the country's ongoing energy challenges and outlined key strategies to improve energy access across Zimbabwe.In the statement released after the meeting, the government emphasized that its goal is to electrify 3.1 million households and expand clean cooking solutions to 70% of the population by 2030. This initiative is part of a broader national effort to tackle persistent power shortages and ensure that energy resources are more accessible and sustainable, particularly in rural areas where access to electricity remains limited.The government plans to achieve these ambitious targets by implementing regulatory reforms designed to streamline investment processes. Key to this effort is the support for Independent Power Producers (IPPs) through the adoption of mini-grid regulations. In addition, the government aims to unlock private sector investment in the energy sector, which it sees as vital for addressing infrastructure deficits and expanding electricity generation capacity.The announcement comes shortly after the approval of the Energy Compact for Zimbabwe, a strategic plan presented by the Minister of Energy and Power Development, July Moyo. The compact is part of Zimbabwe's commitment to the Dar-es-Salaam Declaration, which was made during the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit held in January 2025. As part of the Declaration, Zimbabwe is committed to the Mission 300 initiative, which seeks to increase the number of African households with access to electricity by 2030.The Zimbabwe National Energy Compact provides a clear roadmap for achieving universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity by 2030. The plan is rooted in Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 and its National Development Strategies, and it aims to address critical challenges, such as outdated energy infrastructure, generation shortfalls, and limited access to electricity in rural areas.The government's plan focuses on five strategic areas: expanding energy generation and infrastructure, strengthening regional integration, promoting renewable energy and clean cooking solutions, catalyzing private sector investment, and ensuring the financial viability of utility companies. Through these measures, the government seeks to enhance the country's energy security and resilience, particularly in light of climate-related risks.A key component of the Energy Compact is the promotion of distributed renewable energy and clean cooking solutions, which are expected to reduce Zimbabwe's dependence on traditional cooking fuels like firewood and coal. This shift will help address environmental concerns, including deforestation, and improve public health outcomes in rural communities.The new plan comes at a critical moment, as Zimbabwe continues to face severe power shortages that have disrupted daily life for millions of citizens. The government's ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets are seen as essential for improving the quality of life, stimulating economic growth, and fostering job creation across the country. The regulatory reforms and private sector incentives are expected to attract the necessary investment in the energy sector, enabling Zimbabwe to modernize its energy infrastructure and meet its ambitious targets.As Zimbabwe works toward achieving these goals, the government hopes that by 2030, millions of households will have access to reliable electricity and clean cooking solutions, significantly improving the standard of living for Zimbabweans nationwide.