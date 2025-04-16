Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZUPCO is set to kick off the long-awaited procurement of hundreds of new buses within the next three months, marking a significant step forward in efforts to modernise Zimbabwe's public transport system.This follows the successful conclusion of key procurement processes that had delayed the project for nearly a year. These include finalising supplier agreements and securing the necessary financial terms.The state-owned public transporter, which falls under the Mutapa Investment Fund, has been pursuing the acquisition of 500 buses since October 2023. According to Mutapa Investment Fund chief executive Dr John Mangudya, the project is now entering the implementation phase."The fund managed to closely work with ZUPCO on finalising the process of procurement of buses," said Dr Mangudya. "This should see ZUPCO acquiring new buses in the next three months, alongside the procurement of semi-knocked down kits from Ashok Leyland of India for assembly at Willowvale Motor Industries and Deven Engineering."He noted that procurement will be gradual, starting as soon as the agreed financial terms are fulfilled."ZUPCO has been working on this process for a long time — going up and down trying to acquire 500 buses," he said. "It has taken time to navigate the requisite procurement procedures. What remains now is the fulfilment of financial arrangements, after which procurement will begin in phases."The bus acquisition initiative is part of a broader dual strategy aimed at not only importing buses but also reviving Zimbabwe's local vehicle assembly industry. A memorandum of understanding has already been signed between Indian manufacturer Ashok Leyland and the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ) to support the local assembly of buses and trucks."This is now a two-pronged approach," Dr Mangudya explained. "On one hand, ZUPCO will be directly procuring buses from suppliers. At the same time, we want to enhance and revive local manufacturing through the assembly of buses and trucks in Zimbabwe."The move is expected to ease public transport challenges in both urban and rural areas, while simultaneously stimulating local industry and creating jobs through the reactivation of key assembly plants.