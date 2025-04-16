Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago
After an extraordinary, months-long cycling expedition spanning the African continent, Zimbabwean adventurers Thando Tshuma and Vusumuzi Mnkandla are finally on the home stretch of their awe-inspiring journey.

The duo, who began their remarkable journey in Bulawayo on April 10, 2024, are set to receive a hero's welcome as they return to the city on April 19, 2025. A celebratory reception will be held at 10:00 AM at Kamandazi in Bulawayo, where friends, family, and well-wishers will gather to honour their resilience and celebrate their triumphant return.

Over the past year, Tshuma and Mnkandla cycled across 11 countries—South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and ultimately back into Zimbabwe through the Kanyemba Border Post in March. Their extraordinary journey has covered over 13,300 kilometres, earning them a place in the record books and the admiration of many across the continent.

"This journey has been life-changing, and we're incredibly grateful to everyone who supported us along the way," said Tshuma. "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the organisers and everyone involved in planning our upcoming welcome event."

Notably, Thando Tshuma has made history as the first Black female long-distance bicycle traveller from Zimbabwe—a milestone that adds further significance to their achievement.

With just days left before the final pedal into Bulawayo, the couple continues to inspire countless others with their message of endurance, exploration, and unity across borders.

Source - The Herald
