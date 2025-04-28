Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade to begin next month, claims govt

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The long-awaited rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road is finally taking shape, with Government confirming that construction work is set to commence next month. The project, which is expected to take approximately 10 months to complete, aims to transform the strategic highway into a reliable and safer route for both domestic travellers and international tourists heading to Zimbabwe's top resort town.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona made the announcement during a recent media briefing at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo. He revealed that all eight contractors involved in the massive undertaking - including Bitumen World, which was initially awarded the project - are now on site and preparing to roll out works along the 435-kilometre stretch."The Second Republic has prioritised infrastructure rehabilitation, and this road, being a gateway to our premier tourism destination, is a key focus," said Minister Mhona. "Work is being done in a coordinated, kilometre-by-kilometre approach, and we are pleased with the progress being made on multiple fronts."He noted that the expansion of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP 2), spearheaded by President Mnangagwa, has significantly boosted road development efforts nationwide. The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, in particular, had long been in a state of disrepair, with concerns raised over potholes, narrow lanes, and safety risks for motorists. Its upgrade is expected to spur tourism growth and enhance regional connectivity.The Government is also pushing forward with other major infrastructure projects. In Harare, the US$88 million Mbudzi Interchange - designed to ease congestion at one of the capital's busiest intersections - is nearing completion, with 15 bridges already finished and the entire project scheduled to wrap up next month.Further south, work continues on the remaining 88km of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, including construction of 15 bridges and mini-interchanges. The Manyame River Bridge on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road is also progressing well and is expected to open by the end of June.Minister Mhona added that rehabilitation efforts are being replicated across the country, including the dualisation of the Harare-Mazowe Road, upgrades on the Marondera-Hwedza Road, and reconstruction projects in Gokwe, Kadoma and Nyanga, among other areas."These projects reflect our commitment to making all roads trafficable and boosting economic activity through efficient transport networks," he said.The sweeping improvements in road infrastructure are part of Zimbabwe's broader economic recovery strategy, aimed at modernising critical sectors and attracting both local and international investment.