Crime hits Nketa suburb

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 12:09hrs | Views
Councillor Aleck Ndlovu of Ward 25 has issued a public appeal to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to intensify both day and night patrols in his ward, citing a surge in criminal activities, including robberies and machete gang attacks.

Addressing residents this week, Councillor Ndlovu raised alarm over growing insecurity in areas such as Mgiqika, where youth involvement in crime appears to be escalating.

"Concern has been raised about increasing criminal incidents in Mgiqika and other areas in Ward 25," he said. "I have invited the police to come and address the community on the dangers of youths choosing to live a life of stealing."

Ndlovu noted that while the ward has a functioning neighbourhood watch committee, the scale of crime now appears to be overwhelming the community-led initiative.

"We need support from the police. The situation requires formal day and night patrols to reinforce safety and deter potential offenders," he added.

Several other suburbs in Bulawayo have also reported a disturbing uptick in violent crime, particularly armed robberies and machete gang attacks.

According to police investigations, many of these attacks are believed to be linked to illegal gold mining operations that are rapidly expanding on the city's outskirts. These operations often attract criminal elements and fuel gang violence.

In early May, Bulawayo police confirmed the arrest of a notorious machete-wielding gang that had been terrorising several communities for months. The gang was believed to be responsible for a string of violent robberies and assaults.

Residents have welcomed Councillor Ndlovu's call, urging authorities to act swiftly before the crime wave worsens.

"We need more than just a neighbourhood watch," said a Mgiqika resident. "People are now scared to walk at night, and even during the day, we are not safe."

As concerns mount, the ZRP is expected to engage with community leaders and residents to strengthen crime prevention efforts, while also monitoring the impact of illegal mining activities around Bulawayo.

Source - Southern Eye
