Maphisa Hospital set for major upgrade, to train nurses

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Plans are underway to transform Maphisa Hospital into a functional nurse training centre, in a move aimed at revitalising the healthcare system and fast-tracking development in Matabeleland South province.The announcement was made by Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Albert Nguluvhe during a recent Provincial Development Committee (PDC) meeting in Bulawayo. He revealed that efforts were already in motion to operationalise the dormant training institute at the hospital."I have already discovered that Maphisa has a training institute, and I have communicated to the head office that I need tutors," Nguluvhe said. "I want that facility in Maphisa to be fully operational."He called on local leaders to submit lists of challenges facing the hospital to ensure swift action."Something is already being done for Maphisa so that the hospital there can start training our nurses," he added.The development comes amid growing concerns over the crumbling state of healthcare infrastructure in Matobo District. The once-vibrant Antelope District Hospital now lies in ruins - with collapsed roofs, broken windows, and deteriorated wards. Attempts to repurpose the facility into a vocational centre were abandoned after it was deemed structurally unsafe by the Department of National Housing.With Antelope out of service and Maphisa still under pressure, the district's healthcare future hinges on new clinics under construction and the successful revival of Maphisa's nurse training programme.During the PDC meeting, Nguluvhe issued a strong call for urgency and accountability in implementing projects aligned with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1)."We have been given the mandate to decide what is good for the province," he said. "We don't expect the president to come down and supervise us - that's what devolution means. As long as we work within our mandate, we have not deviated."He urged civil servants to abandon a laid-back attitude, stressing the need for punctuality, community engagement, and thorough coordination."Let the projects emanate from the grassroots. People want service delivery, but we cannot deliver without involving them," he said. "I want this province to move like any other province, but with equity."Nguluvhe also raised concerns over unequal resource distribution, using the borehole allocation as an example."Why should Beitbridge have 70 boreholes while Mangwe has only 20? Is that not leaving others behind?" he asked.He dismissed claims that Matabeleland South contributes the least to the national economy, citing that nearly 40% of the country's gold output is delivered to Fidelity Gold Refinery from the province, which also houses key border towns like Beitbridge and Plumtree.Nguluvhe concluded by reaffirming the role of the PDC in shaping sustainable development outcomes."This committee helps us align our development priorities with the needs of our communities," he said. "It's a space for innovation and coordination - we must use it to uplift our province."