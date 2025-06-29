Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Maphisa Hospital set for major upgrade, to train nurses

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 12:10hrs | Views
Plans are underway to transform Maphisa Hospital into a functional nurse training centre, in a move aimed at revitalising the healthcare system and fast-tracking development in Matabeleland South province.

The announcement was made by Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Albert Nguluvhe during a recent Provincial Development Committee (PDC) meeting in Bulawayo. He revealed that efforts were already in motion to operationalise the dormant training institute at the hospital.

"I have already discovered that Maphisa has a training institute, and I have communicated to the head office that I need tutors," Nguluvhe said. "I want that facility in Maphisa to be fully operational."

He called on local leaders to submit lists of challenges facing the hospital to ensure swift action.

"Something is already being done for Maphisa so that the hospital there can start training our nurses," he added.

The development comes amid growing concerns over the crumbling state of healthcare infrastructure in Matobo District. The once-vibrant Antelope District Hospital now lies in ruins - with collapsed roofs, broken windows, and deteriorated wards. Attempts to repurpose the facility into a vocational centre were abandoned after it was deemed structurally unsafe by the Department of National Housing.

With Antelope out of service and Maphisa still under pressure, the district's healthcare future hinges on new clinics under construction and the successful revival of Maphisa's nurse training programme.

During the PDC meeting, Nguluvhe issued a strong call for urgency and accountability in implementing projects aligned with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"We have been given the mandate to decide what is good for the province," he said. "We don't expect the president to come down and supervise us - that's what devolution means. As long as we work within our mandate, we have not deviated."

He urged civil servants to abandon a laid-back attitude, stressing the need for punctuality, community engagement, and thorough coordination.

"Let the projects emanate from the grassroots. People want service delivery, but we cannot deliver without involving them," he said. "I want this province to move like any other province, but with equity."

Nguluvhe also raised concerns over unequal resource distribution, using the borehole allocation as an example.

"Why should Beitbridge have 70 boreholes while Mangwe has only 20? Is that not leaving others behind?" he asked.

He dismissed claims that Matabeleland South contributes the least to the national economy, citing that nearly 40% of the country's gold output is delivered to Fidelity Gold Refinery from the province, which also houses key border towns like Beitbridge and Plumtree.

Nguluvhe concluded by reaffirming the role of the PDC in shaping sustainable development outcomes.

"This committee helps us align our development priorities with the needs of our communities," he said. "It's a space for innovation and coordination - we must use it to uplift our province."

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Maphisa, #Nurse, #Upgrade

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

30 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 334 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 350 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2532 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 646 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 984 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1366 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 579 Views