Chivayo sold Chief Hwenje a dummy

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF-aligned musician and praise singer Chief Shumba Hwenje, known for his pro-party hit Mai Welly, has publicly accused flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo of failing to fulfil a two-year-old promise to gift him a US$50,000 house.Hwenje, who has long been seen as one of the prominent musical voices boosting ZANU-PF's image, expressed his frustration in a candid social media post, revealing that he has received online abuse over the alleged house donation - a gift he says was never delivered."Please, it's been two years, and I'm still being insulted in my inbox when I move around," wrote Hwenje. "Stop, guys, I didn't get anything. The house issue was just talk that went around, and I was taken for a ride, being told I got something when I didn't."The musician's discontent follows widespread reports suggesting that he was one of the beneficiaries of Chivayo's highly publicised gift-giving spree to ZANU-PF loyalists, influencers, and artists. Chivayo, known for his ostentatious displays of wealth and political ties, has recently come under fire for what critics describe as reckless patronage and questionable financial conduct.Adding to the drama, Hwenje posted a cryptic WhatsApp status claiming that he had not only been misled, but "bewitched" over the promised gift. In a veiled reflection on his political and social circles, he also shared a philosophical proverb: "If you get on the wrong train, get off at the next station; the longer you stay, the more expensive the return trip will be."The message, seen by many as a subtle critique of his past associations, signals what could be a turning point for the once-vocal supporter of the ruling party's inner circles. While Hwenje stopped short of naming others in his post, the implications of betrayal and manipulation have fuelled speculation about growing rifts within ZANU-PF's support structure.This latest fallout comes on the heels of Hwenje's public health scare - a cancer diagnosis in 2023 that stirred national conversation about Zimbabwe's crumbling healthcare system. His illness sparked widespread sympathy and ignited criticism of chronic underfunding, poor governance, and inaccessibility of medical services for ordinary citizens, including once-celebrated pro-establishment figures.Despite his political allegiance and high-profile praise songs that became ZANU-PF campaign anthems, Hwenje's appeal for transparency and truth in this matter has resonated with a broader public weary of political theatrics and unfulfilled promises.Neither Wicknell Chivayo nor ZANU-PF officials have publicly responded to Hwenje's claims at the time of publication.