Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Job Sikhala reunites divided Zimbabwe opposition leaders

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 12:18hrs | Views
In a historic and unprecedented gathering, Zimbabwe's long-divided opposition leaders came together on Friday night, sharing the same stage and microphone in a unified call to end Zanu-PF's decades-long rule.

Nelson Chamisa, former president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), alongside his former vice president Job Sikhala, and prominent figures including Tendai Biti, Charlton Hwende, Munyaradzi Gwisai, Daniel Molokele, and Zenzo Nkomo, convened at Sapes Trust in Harare for the launch of Footprints in the Chains, a biography chronicling Job Sikhala's turbulent political journey. Authored by Munyaradzi Angelo Savanhu, the book details Sikhala's relentless activism marked by over 70 arrests, torture, and detentions.

The event was more than a book launch; it was a powerful political statement urging Zimbabweans to unite and reject the "prevailing injustice, corruption, and dictatorship" entrenched by the ruling party.

Chamisa recalled the vibrant days of opposition unity, expressing optimism for Zimbabwe's future. "There shall be freedom soon," he declared.

"I know that political views and opinions differ, and that is why we are here," Chamisa said. "We celebrate our differences because that is what we have been fighting for. I know Job Sikhala as a courageous man passionate about freedom and unafraid of controversy. Today, I stand with this initiative to push for freedom."

Job Sikhala described the coming together of opposition leaders as a turning point that unsettled Zanu-PF.

"Zanu-PF celebrated whenever we fought amongst ourselves," Sikhala said. "But our reconciliation and unity shake them to their core. This is the only event that has brought founding members of the democratic struggle under one roof. Our differences are smaller than the national interest we carry. We are united in one goal - to remove an evil regime and oligarchs who think they own Zimbabwe."

Activist Jacob Ngarivhume, who shared prison cells with Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, recounted the harsh conditions endured but vowed that their resolve remains unbroken.

"We made a conviction and swore to each other that we will continue to fight until Zimbabwe is a better place to live," Ngarivhume said.

Munyaradzi Gwisai emphasized the need for today's political leaders to remember their true purpose - the liberation of Zimbabwe.

"To Job, with those 70 arrests endured, may you see the fulfillment of your efforts," Gwisai said. "We must dedicate ourselves to ensure that these ‘footprints and chains' are not in vain. It must be our generation and the youth that break these chains for the full and final liberation of this country. Zimbabwe shall be free, and Zvigananda shall be defeated."

The gathering signaled a renewed spirit of collaboration and determination among Zimbabwe's opposition, promising a more united front against the ruling party in the battle for the country's political future.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

31 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 334 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 350 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2535 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 646 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 984 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1366 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 580 Views