Job Sikhala reunites divided Zimbabwe opposition leaders

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a historic and unprecedented gathering, Zimbabwe's long-divided opposition leaders came together on Friday night, sharing the same stage and microphone in a unified call to end Zanu-PF's decades-long rule.Nelson Chamisa, former president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), alongside his former vice president Job Sikhala, and prominent figures including Tendai Biti, Charlton Hwende, Munyaradzi Gwisai, Daniel Molokele, and Zenzo Nkomo, convened at Sapes Trust in Harare for the launch of Footprints in the Chains, a biography chronicling Job Sikhala's turbulent political journey. Authored by Munyaradzi Angelo Savanhu, the book details Sikhala's relentless activism marked by over 70 arrests, torture, and detentions.The event was more than a book launch; it was a powerful political statement urging Zimbabweans to unite and reject the "prevailing injustice, corruption, and dictatorship" entrenched by the ruling party.Chamisa recalled the vibrant days of opposition unity, expressing optimism for Zimbabwe's future. "There shall be freedom soon," he declared."I know that political views and opinions differ, and that is why we are here," Chamisa said. "We celebrate our differences because that is what we have been fighting for. I know Job Sikhala as a courageous man passionate about freedom and unafraid of controversy. Today, I stand with this initiative to push for freedom."Job Sikhala described the coming together of opposition leaders as a turning point that unsettled Zanu-PF."Zanu-PF celebrated whenever we fought amongst ourselves," Sikhala said. "But our reconciliation and unity shake them to their core. This is the only event that has brought founding members of the democratic struggle under one roof. Our differences are smaller than the national interest we carry. We are united in one goal - to remove an evil regime and oligarchs who think they own Zimbabwe."Activist Jacob Ngarivhume, who shared prison cells with Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, recounted the harsh conditions endured but vowed that their resolve remains unbroken."We made a conviction and swore to each other that we will continue to fight until Zimbabwe is a better place to live," Ngarivhume said.Munyaradzi Gwisai emphasized the need for today's political leaders to remember their true purpose - the liberation of Zimbabwe."To Job, with those 70 arrests endured, may you see the fulfillment of your efforts," Gwisai said. "We must dedicate ourselves to ensure that these ‘footprints and chains' are not in vain. It must be our generation and the youth that break these chains for the full and final liberation of this country. Zimbabwe shall be free, and Zvigananda shall be defeated."The gathering signaled a renewed spirit of collaboration and determination among Zimbabwe's opposition, promising a more united front against the ruling party in the battle for the country's political future.