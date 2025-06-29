Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'US probably not the right place to host the World Cup'

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 13:05hrs | Views
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says the decision to suspend the Club World Cup last-16 tie with Benfica for two hours because of extreme weather was "a joke" and said the US is "probably not the right place to do the competition".

"This is not football" was how the Italian described the situation after the 4-1 extra-time victory in a match that lasted four hours and 39 minutes in Charlotte and finished at 01:39 BST on Sunday.

It was the sixth game of the tournament that has been suspended because of seasonal summer thunderstorms.

Players, staff and supporters were immediately pulled indoors because of extreme weather, in this case because thunderstorms were detected within an eight-mile radius of the venue, in line with US safety regulations.

The weather has been one of the Club World Cup talking points a year out from the US co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, with extreme heat also affecting games.

"I think it's a joke, to be honest," said Maresca.

"It's not football. It's completely something new; I struggle to understand.

"I can understand if it's security reasons but if you suspend seven or eight games then it's probably not the right place to do the competition.

"It's not normal to suspend the game. In a World Cup, how many games are suspended? Zero probably. In Europe how many games get suspended? Zero.

"We've been here two weeks and they've already suspended six or seven games. There is some problems for me personally."

Source - bbc
More on: #Soccer, #World_Cup

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

31 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 704 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 334 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 350 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2536 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 646 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 984 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1366 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 580 Views