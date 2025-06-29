Latest News Editor's Choice


Thieves steal US$7,000 tobacco at farm

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 18:52hrs | Views
Police in Rusape have launched a manhunt for five armed robbers who attacked Riplemade Farm on Monday night and made off with 12 tobacco bales valued at US$7,039.

The robbery, which occurred around 10pm, left a farm security guard injured and tied up. Manicaland Acting Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident and appealed to members of the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

According to police, the five suspects, all wearing balaclavas and wielding machetes, confronted 38-year-old Simbarashe Kamunhukamwe, a security guard on duty at the farm. The gang found Kamunhukamwe alone in a room after he had secured the farm gates earlier at around 6pm.

The robbers reportedly assaulted Kamunhukamwe, stole an Itel P36 cellphone and the keys to the farm buildings, before one of the attackers stabbed him in the back with an unidentified object. They then tied his hands and legs and covered him with a sack.

One of the assailants remained behind to guard the incapacitated security guard, while the other four proceeded to one of the farm's grading shades. There, they used an unidentified vehicle to load and steal 12 tobacco bales before fleeing the scene under the cover of darkness.

Despite his injuries, Kamunhukamwe later managed to hop to a nearby residence belonging to a man identified as Uriri Uriri, where he raised the alarm. The matter was subsequently reported at Rusape Urban Police Station.

As of Tuesday, police confirmed that no arrests had been made and the stolen tobacco had not yet been recovered.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka urged anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle used in the heist to come forward.

"We are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity or have information about the suspects to report to the nearest police station. The suspects are considered dangerous, and anyone with helpful information will be treated with strict confidentiality," he said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Source - online

