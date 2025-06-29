Prophet Magaya's apple anointing sparks social media frenzy

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean preacher Prophet Walter Magaya has once again set tongues wagging online after images emerged of him praying over and anointing crates of apples, sparking a flood of humorous and skeptical reactions across social media platforms.In a post shared on his official Facebook page, Magaya declared Sunday to be a divinely appointed "Fruit Sunday," during which congregants would receive what he described as "prophetic mantles" in the form of anointed apples.According to the statement, the apples had been taken to the revered Prayer Mountain, placed in a "special place of prayer," and personally consecrated by the prophet. Magaya insisted these were no ordinary fruits, but sacred symbols carrying divine power for "fruitfulness and breakthrough.""These are not ordinary fruits - they are anointed mantles, consecrated as prophetic points of contact, carrying the power of God for fruitfulness and breakthrough," read part of the announcement.He urged followers to attend the service and bring others along, promising spiritual and material abundance in what he proclaimed to be a "Season of Harvest.""Make sure you are in church tomorrow - and don't come alone. Bring someone with you to receive this free blessing and encounter the power of God in this appointed season," he posted, citing John 15:16 to underpin his message.However, the spectacle of the prophet laying hands on crates of apples was met with derision by many online. Social media users quickly turned the images into memes, calling the practice everything from "pure comedy" to "another hustle in the name of God.""Now we've gone from miracle pens to miracle apples? What's next - holy bananas?" quipped one user on X (formerly Twitter).Others were less amused, accusing the clergyman of exploiting vulnerable and desperate followers under the guise of religious rituals.Magaya, the founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD), is no stranger to controversy. He has previously come under fire for promoting miracle cures and unconventional spiritual practices.As the debate rages on, one thing is clear - Prophet Magaya knows how to stay in the spotlight, even if it means turning fruit into fodder for a national conversation.