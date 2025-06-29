Latest News Editor's Choice


ZERA defends US$191,000 IT equipment purchase

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 18:56hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has issued a statement defending its recent US$191,679.50 procurement of laptops and desktop computers, following growing public interest and criticism sparked by the release of contract details by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ).

The procurement, which includes 50 Core i7 laptops, 50 Core i5 laptops, and 10 All-in-One desktops, has raised eyebrows over the unit costs - with Core i7 laptops priced at US$2,019.23 each, Core i5 units at US$1,505.13, and desktops at US$1,546.15.

Responding to the concerns, ZERA clarified that the procurement process followed all standard procedures under the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23]. The regulator emphasized transparency and value-for-money considerations in the award.

In its statement, ZERA outlined the procurement timeline, indicating that after finalising the contract, a purchase order would be issued. The supplier is then required to submit an invoice within three working days, followed by ZERA's approval within another three days. The equipment must be delivered within 14 working days of this approval, and payment will be made within three working days after successful delivery.

To cushion its budget and ensure continuity in service delivery, ZERA said the procurement and payment will be staggered over 12 months.

"ZERA affirms its commitment to procedures outlined in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act," the authority said.

While ZERA's statement aimed to reassure the public, it did little to dampen criticism from observers who questioned whether the quoted prices reflect prudent use of public funds.

The controversy highlights the growing public demand for accountability in state-linked procurements, particularly in an economic environment where government expenditure is under intense scrutiny.

Source - online

