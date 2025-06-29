ZERA defends US$191,000 IT equipment purchase

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Postal, courier volumes decline 4%MidweekThe Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has released its abridged sector performance report for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a 3.88% decline in total postal and courier volumes compared to the previous quarter.According to the report, volumes fell from 329,055 items in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 316,298 items in the first quarter of this year. POTRAZ Director General Dr. Gift Machengete attributed the drop to a 16.86% decline in domestic courier volumes and an 11.91% decrease in international outgoing courier volumes."While courier volumes dipped significantly, domestic postal letters recorded a 9.85% increase and international outgoing letters rose by 17.22%," Dr. Machengete said in the report released last Friday.Additionally, international incoming letters and courier volumes posted moderate growth, increasing by 7.85% and 8.13% respectively.The report also highlighted changes in infrastructure within the sector. The total number of operational postal outlets remained unchanged at 281, while courier outlets grew from 230 in 2024 to 235 in the first quarter of 2025 - an increase driven entirely by the expansion of DHL's network.Despite the increase in outlets, population growth negatively impacted service accessibility. The sector's postal and courier density slightly worsened, with one outlet now serving an average of 30,378 people, up from 30,002 in the previous quarter.Financially, the sector experienced broad-based contractions. Revenues fell by 15%, operating costs dropped by 21%, and capital expenditure plummeted by 68%. Nonetheless, the cost-to-income ratio improved from 119% in Q4 2024 to 111% in Q1 2025, suggesting some efficiency gains despite the downturn.The report provides a mixed picture of the sector's performance, underlining both structural growth in outlet coverage and financial and volume challenges due to economic pressures and changing communication preferences.