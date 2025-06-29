Dynamos second from bottom after ZPC Kariba draw

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Dynamos' nightmare 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign deepened yesterday after they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by ZPC Kariba, a result that leaves the Harare giants languishing in 17th place, second from bottom on the table.With just 14 points from 17 matches, the Glamour Boys continue to underwhelm, and pressure is mounting on head coach Saul Chaminuka to arrest the team's alarming slump in form.The encounter at Nyamhunga Stadium sparked to life in the early minutes, with ZPC Kariba nearly taking the lead in the fourth minute through Collen Muleya, who struck a low drive from outside the box after a neat setup from Fanuel Shoko. Dynamos responded swiftly as Enasio Perezo Jnr rounded goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi, but a last-ditch clearance by ZPC's defence denied him a certain opener.Dynamos began to assert themselves as the first half wore on, with attacking midfielder Tellmore Pio orchestrating play from the middle. Yet, despite moments of promise, the Harare giants could not breach a resolute ZPC Kariba backline led by the dependable Marshal Gavaza, who kept Brandon Jerimani largely subdued.The second half saw a continued exchange of opportunities, with both sides squandering key chances. ZPC Kariba's Stanley Ngala sent a header wide from a corner in the 37th minute, while teammate Tinashe Kamwendo failed to finish a one-on-one situation early in the second half. Dynamos looked to Ross Ngwenya for inspiration, and he nearly broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute but fired over the bar after skillfully weaving through defenders.Substitute Wayne Kamurai injected pace and urgency into ZPC Kariba's attack, but the breakthrough remained elusive. A misfired effort from Munashe Kamwendo in the 65th minute summed up a frustrating afternoon for the home side. Charles Munyanyi came closest in the final stages with a header on target, but the referee's whistle confirmed a goalless stalemate.Speaking after the match, Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka remained composed despite the mounting pressure."You cannot complain. I think we looked good and controlled the game. We just weren't able to convert to goals when the ball came our way," said Chaminuka.His opposite number, ZPC Kariba coach Newton Chitewe, took heart from the performance, praising his side's dominance in possession and tactical discipline."We had the upper hand for almost 90% of the game," Chitewe said. "We played very well, but we lacked penetration in the Dynamos defence. They were very organised, closing down our wingers and preventing crosses. Despite not scoring, it was a good game, especially compared to our last outing here."The result does little to ease Dynamos' woes, and with the halfway mark of the season now passed, the Harare giants face an uphill battle to avoid an unthinkable relegation. For ZPC Kariba, the draw keeps them safely mid-table, though they too will rue missed opportunities to claim maximum points.As the season wears on, the spotlight will remain firmly fixed on Dynamos, a club once synonymous with domestic dominance, now battling for survival in a campaign riddled with inconsistency and missed chances.