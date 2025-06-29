FC Platinum player Brian Banda dies following car crash

News / Local

FC Platinum midfielder Brian Banda has tragically died following a road traffic accident earlier this Sunday.The 29-year-old was traveling along the Zvishavane-Filabusi road when the crash occurred, claiming the lives of two other individuals at the scene. Banda succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.Banda was a valued member of FC Platinum's 2022 title-winning squad and had earned several caps with the national team during his career. Funeral arrangements for the late midfielder have not yet been announced.