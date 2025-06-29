Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

FC Platinum player Brian Banda dies following car crash

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025 at 19:23hrs | Views
FC Platinum midfielder Brian Banda has tragically died following a road traffic accident earlier this Sunday. 

The 29-year-old was traveling along the Zvishavane-Filabusi road when the crash occurred, claiming the lives of two other individuals at the scene. Banda succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

Banda was a valued member of FC Platinum's 2022 title-winning squad and had earned several caps with the national team during his career. Funeral arrangements for the late midfielder have not yet been announced.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

48 mins ago | 92 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

60 mins ago | 100 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 926 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

20 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

20 hrs ago | 327 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

21 hrs ago | 347 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

21 hrs ago | 2422 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

21 hrs ago | 335 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

21 hrs ago | 279 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

21 hrs ago | 208 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

21 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

21 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

21 hrs ago | 636 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

21 hrs ago | 961 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

22 hrs ago | 867 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

23 hrs ago | 260 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

23 hrs ago | 570 Views

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, MSU unveils scholarship programme

01 Jul 2025 at 12:44hrs | 207 Views