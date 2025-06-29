Mabika clinches ZANU PF Manicaland Women's league top post

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Dorothy Mabika has emerged victorious in the re-run of the ZANU PF Manicaland Women's League chairperson election held in Mutare on Sunday, defeating rival Mercy Sacco by 23 votes to 16.The election followed a directive from the ZANU PF national leadership after the April polls were nullified by the party's commissariat over alleged irregularities. Sunday's vote, held under tight supervision, saw party members from across Manicaland converge in the provincial capital to cast their ballots.Presiding over the election, ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha described the process as peaceful and orderly, adding that the outcome would now be submitted to the Politburo for formal endorsement."We were instructed to come and redo the election for the chairwoman. We have just concluded that task, with Mabika emerging as the winner. Our results will be presented to the Politburo for endorsement. But so far, everything has gone smoothly," said Machacha.He acknowledged the strong showing by both candidates and urged them to work together for the good of the party and its women's wing."The figures were 23 for Mabika and 16 for Sacco — both women have demonstrated that they command support and deserve respect. From now going forward, the two must work together as Chairwoman and Vice Chairperson to unite the Manicaland Women's League and focus on programmes that empower women."In her acceptance remarks, Mabika expressed gratitude to her supporters and pledged to prioritise unity and development."I want to thank the women who remained resolute in supporting my candidature. I am humbled by their confidence in me. Now it's time to unite, rebuild and work for the party and the nation. I will work with everyone to achieve Vision 2030," she said.Mabika's election is seen as a significant step towards restoring order and direction within the Manicaland Women's League, a key organ in ZANU PF's grassroots mobilisation strategy. With endorsement from the Politburo expected soon, attention will now shift to rebuilding internal cohesion and energising the party's female support base in the province.