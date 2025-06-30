Zimbabwe govt rolls out reforms to end blood challenges

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is undertaking sweeping reforms to Zimbabwe's blood supply system, aimed at making blood more accessible and affordable-particularly in public hospitals-where many low-income patients struggle to access life-saving transfusions.In an exclusive interview, Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze said the Government was fully committed to ensuring no patient dies due to a lack of blood. He outlined immediate and long-term strategies already underway to address systemic challenges in the blood supply chain."We are seized with the issue of blood availability in our hospitals," said Dr Maunganidze. "There are ongoing consultations to review the operating model of the National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ), with a focus on transparency, affordability, and broader stakeholder representation. The ministry is committed to ensuring that blood services operate in the public interest."In the short term, the Government is ramping up public awareness campaigns and expanding mobile donation drives in order to boost supply, particularly during school holidays when student donors-who make up the bulk of Zimbabwe's donor base-are unavailable.However, Dr Maunganidze said that deeper structural reforms were being pursued to improve the governance and financing of blood services. The ultimate goal is to enhance affordability, accountability, and ensure reliable year-round access.Seasonal donation gaps, logistical challenges in collection and distribution, and funding constraints have all contributed to recurring shortages. Dr Maunganidze stressed the importance of timely financial support for the entire chain, from safe collection to transfusion, if Zimbabwe is to maintain a steady blood supply.On the critical issue of affordability, Dr Maunganidze reaffirmed that blood is free in public hospitals under a government-funded coupon system. Although the full cost of a unit of blood is estimated at around US$250, this amount is fully subsidised for public patients."No patient in public hospitals should pay for blood," he said. "This subsidy is part of our commitment to universal health access, particularly for patients in critical need. We are, however, working on reducing the cost of blood so as to ease the burden on the fiscus."He added that the Government was exploring public-private partnerships and engaging donor agencies to offset the high costs associated with blood testing, screening, and processing. These partnerships would help maintain the subsidy system and ensure no patient is denied a transfusion due to financial constraints.A major part of the reforms involves reviewing the governance model of the National Blood Service Zimbabwe. Although NBSZ operates as an independent private entity with no government shareholding, it remains the primary body responsible for blood collection, testing, and distribution in Zimbabwe.Dr Maunganidze said that the ministry continues to exercise policy oversight to ensure that NBSZ upholds ethical and transparent practices, especially where public health is concerned."This is meant to protect the public from overpricing and other potential risks associated with unsafe blood transfusion," he said. "While NBSZ operates independently, the ministry is involved in monitoring pricing, quality standards and service equity, particularly for public patients."Consultations are underway to broaden stakeholder representation within NBSZ and align its policies and pricing with national health priorities.In the long term, the ministry's vision is to guarantee that every Zimbabwean, regardless of income, can access safe and affordable blood when needed. This will be achieved through better funding strategies, inclusive governance, and robust oversight."To any family that has lost a loved one because of the high cost of blood, we share in your pain and grief," said Dr Maunganidze. "It is precisely why the Government has committed to providing blood for free in public hospitals. We are working tirelessly to make sure this promise is fully realised across the country."