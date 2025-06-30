Beitbridge Mayor's vote of no confidence deemed invalid

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The recent vote of no confidence against Beitbridge mayor Peter Pirato Mafuta by fellow councillors has been declared a non-event by town clerk Loud Ramakgapola, who stated that the process did not follow legal procedures and contravened constitutional provisions.Ramakgapola explained that while councillors do have the authority to elect a mayor and deputy, it is not permissible for the same sitting to both initiate and conclude a vote of no confidence against the mayor. "It is against constitutional provisions, as such, not possible," he emphasized.The town clerk revealed that he invited Ward 4 councillor Emmanuel Takutaku to educate councillors on the correct legal process, but the meeting failed to yield any tangible outcomes. Ramakgapola pointed out that the councillors should have engaged the council lawyer to properly explore legal avenues rather than relying on an outdated statute."Although they conducted their research extensively to carry out their project, they unfortunately used an old Act which has since been amended. They should have consulted section 278 of the Constitution and sections 114 and 114A of the Urban Councils Act," Ramakgapola said.Despite the controversy, Mayor Mafuta is expected to attend an upcoming meeting for mayors in Bulawayo in his official capacity.The vote of no confidence arose amid several allegations against Mafuta, including claims that he frequently missed council sessions and showed disrespect by merely signing into external meetings in other towns before leaving early, only to return on the last day to sign out and claim allowances. He was also accused of abandoning his deputy by leaving him to take a bus home from Masvingo after they had travelled together on council business in an official vehicle.Peter Pirato Mafuta was elected Beitbridge mayor following the 2023 harmonised elections. However, his election was mired in controversy after councillors from the Citizens Coalition for Change accused local leaders of pressuring them to support Mafuta, a newcomer allegedly handpicked by a local political figure.As the dispute over the vote of no confidence simmers, the legality of actions taken against the mayor remains under scrutiny, with the town clerk affirming that any attempts to remove Mafuta must adhere strictly to constitutional and statutory requirements.