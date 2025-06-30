Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zapu seeks court order to stop Gukurahundi hearings

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 09:11hrs | Views
The opposition Zimbabwe African Peoples Union (Zapu) has lodged an urgent application in the High Court seeking to stop the commencement of the Gukurahundi community outreach hearings scheduled to begin today. The hearings, to be led by traditional chiefs, aim to address the atrocities committed during the 1980s Gukurahundi conflict but have faced strong opposition from Zapu, which claims the process is unlawful and biased.

In court documents obtained by NewsDay, Zapu president Michael Sibangilizwe Nkomo argues that the involvement of traditional leaders in these hearings lacks any legal basis and risks further traumatizing victims of the conflict. "The chiefs, as traditional leaders, have no mandate to lead such a national process," Nkomo stated in his founding affidavit. He added that the National Council of Chiefs was unlikely to be impartial, potentially resulting in a regressive outcome for victims.

The application lists President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, and the National Council of Chiefs as respondents. Zapu contends that the hearings, which follow a 2019 agreement between the President and the Matabeleland Collective, are unconstitutional. Nkomo further asserts that "The Matabeleland Collective has no authority to represent Gukurahundi victims."

Court filings reveal that Zapu previously petitioned the President to suspend the hearings but received no response. The party also raised concerns about the closed-door nature of the sessions, warning that such secrecy could intimidate victims and undermine transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, National Council of Chiefs president Chief Lucas Mtshane Khumalo confirmed that preparations for the hearings were being finalized. "The exercise will take place in all chiefs' jurisdictions starting tomorrow," he said in a recent interview. However, some chiefs reportedly expressed reservations due to logistical challenges involved in conducting the outreach.

Zapu is seeking an interim interdict to suspend the hearings until a final court ruling is made. The party has proposed an alternative approach involving an independent commission, arguing that the current process "protects perpetrators" and falls short of delivering true justice to the victims.

The High Court has yet to decide on the urgency of the application. If granted, the interim order will halt the hearings pending the full hearing and determination of the case.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

32 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 708 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 335 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2538 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 646 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 985 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1367 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 582 Views