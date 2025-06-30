Zanu PF activists granted bail

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Magistrate Kudzanai Kapurura has granted bail to several Zanu PF activists accused of unlawfully occupying gazetted land in Chinhoyi. Among those granted bail were Thomas Chidzomba, the party's losing candidate for the Chinhoyi parliamentary seat in the August 2023 elections, and fellow activist Esau Chizombe.Each accused was released on bail set at US$100, with conditions that they reside at their registered addresses, refrain from interfering with witnesses, and report once every fortnight to CID Chinhoyi.In addition, Magistrate Kapurura approved a request from Chidzomba's lawyer, Ngonidzaishe Charewa of Murisi and Partners, allowing four of Chidzomba's employees-Tafadzwa Manjani, Patrick Gomo, Marunga Phiri, and Jonathan Rusike-to take care of his property at the disputed farm pending the finalisation of the case.Other accused activists, Bruno Elias, John Kagare, and Norbert Mawere, who were arrested earlier this month, have also been granted bail.Chidzomba and the group were previously arrested last month for allegedly occupying part of Brink Bosman's Dandrennam Farm without authority; however, charges in that matter were withdrawn by the courts.All accused were represented by Charewa, while prosecution was led by Grace Zhou.The case is set to return to court on July 3 for trial proceedings.