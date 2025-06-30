Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Poaching fears resurface in Hwange National Park

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 09:13hrs | Views
Wildlife authorities have launched a probe following the discovery of a male elephant carcass with a missing tusk in Hwange National Park. The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) confirmed that the carcass, estimated to be two days old, was found with one tusk missing and flesh removed from one leg.

ZimParks reported that a distinctive shoe print was observed at the scene, prompting the deployment of their Investigations Unit alongside members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police to carry out further inquiries.

This incident comes shortly after the arrest of suspected poacher Tony Maphosa, who has been linked to the poisoning of over 100 elephants with cyanide in Hwange. Maphosa, wanted since 2013, was apprehended in possession of two elephant tusks and is suspected to be connected to the recent deaths of eight elephants this year.

In a separate case, two men-David Ndlovu, 42, and Nkathazo Penga, 33-were sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting to killing five elephants using cyanide-laced oranges. The duo was arrested while attempting to sell ivory in the Cross Dete area.

Earlier in May, four suspects were arrested in Harare for unlawful possession of 23 kilograms of ivory. Masauso Nevhaya (48), Priscilla Chabata (52), Wonder Bozho (51), and Stanford Mbiriyakura (49) were detained by CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna detectives in Braeside near Telecel Zimbabwe after allegedly seeking buyers. Police recovered 35 elephant tusks from a vehicle and an additional six tusks from Chabata's residence, totaling 41 tusks seized.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo reiterated the authority's commitment to zero poaching in all protected areas and urged the public to provide information that could aid in arresting poachers.

Zimbabwe is home to one of Africa's largest elephant populations. However, despite recent declines in poaching, the illegal ivory trade continues to threaten these majestic animals, particularly in key parks such as Hwange. Spanning over 14,600 square kilometres, Hwange National Park has witnessed several high-profile wildlife crime cases in recent years.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Poachers, #Hwange, #Park

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

25 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 562 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 692 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 334 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 350 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2515 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 646 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 984 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 875 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 579 Views