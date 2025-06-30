Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

RBZ's decision to halt gold coin sales has drawn warnings

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 09:16hrs | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)'s decision to suspend the sale of gold coins has drawn warnings from an economic analyst, who says the move could expose the Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency to inflationary pressures and destabilise financial markets.

RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu announced the suspension last week, clarifying that the halt marked the completion of a mop-up exercise involving remaining gold coin stock - including previously redeemed coins - and not the reintroduction of new coins, which were discontinued in April 2024.

"The RBZ would like to clarify that this was a sale meant to clear remaining stock and not the minting of new gold coins. The latest round of gold coin sales also included coins redeemed by holders," said Mushayavanhu in a public statement.

He added that future sales would only resume once a sizable quantity of gold coins is returned to the market through redemptions, noting that coins currently in circulation remain tradable and redeemable.

The gold coins, first introduced in 2022, were designed as a store-of-value instrument to mop up excess liquidity in the economy and stabilize the local currency by absorbing demand for foreign exchange.

However, a senior economist who spoke on condition of anonymity cautioned that suspending the sales could have unintended consequences.

"These coins provided an effective buffer by attracting liquidity into a safe investment. Their removal risks pushing holders of excess ZWG into the parallel forex market in search of the US dollar, which could significantly weaken the local currency," the economist said.

He warned that with industry lobbying for looser liquidity to boost operations, the current tight monetary environment may not be sustainable - and the RBZ might struggle to maintain exchange rate stability without alternative measures in place.

"The gold coins helped control speculative behaviour in the foreign currency market. Without them, the RBZ has fewer tools to mop up excess liquidity, and this may result in inflationary risks if money supply begins to outpace productive activity," he added.

As of February 2023, the RBZ had sold gold coins worth ZW$20 billion, most of which were bought by corporates looking for a hedge against currency depreciation. According to the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC), pension funds alone had invested ZW$2.29 billion in gold coins during that period.

With companies and investors increasingly turning to gold-backed instruments as a store of value, the latest move could lead to renewed volatility in the currency market if alternative instruments are not promptly introduced.

For now, the RBZ has insisted the gold coins already in the market remain valid for trade or redemption. But analysts say the suspension could test the resilience of Zimbabwe's newly introduced structured currency, particularly if demand for foreign exchange surges.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #RBZ, #Gold, #Coin

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

33 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 709 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 335 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2539 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 646 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 985 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1367 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 582 Views