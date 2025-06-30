News / Local

by Staff reporter

Delta beer truck overturns in Zimbabwe, looters descend on scene pic.twitter.com/GxfiJhynmd — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) June 30, 2025

A Delta Beverages truck transporting opaque beer overturned early Monday morning along the notorious Christmas Pass, with scenes of chaos unfolding as passersby looted crates of beer from the crash site.The truck reportedly landed on its right side, and while the extent of injuries or possible fatalities remains unknown at this stage, authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the cause of the accident or the condition of the driver and any passengers.Eyewitnesses said the vehicle appeared to lose control while navigating the steep, winding descent notorious for accidents, particularly involving heavy-duty vehicles.In the aftermath, dozens of people swarmed the wreckage and were seen helping themselves to crates of Chibuku Super and other opaque beer brands strewn across the roadside. Efforts to stop the looting appeared minimal as no law enforcement officers had arrived by the time of the incident's first reports.Delta Beverages, one of Zimbabwe's largest beverage manufacturers, has previously raised concerns about the safety of transporting goods along the Christmas Pass route, which has claimed multiple vehicles over the years due to its sharp curves and descent into Mutare.More information is expected once police conclude their preliminary investigations.