Kumalo headmistress' fraud case postponed to August

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 18:44hrs | Views
The trial date for Kumalo Primary School headmistress Stella Mhlanga remains uncertain after the State once again requested a postponement, citing incomplete police investigations. The case has now been remanded to 8 August.

Mhlanga is jointly charged with her deputy, Enelesi Sibanda (56), and teachers Nombulelo Maiswe (57), Rumbidzai Magwaku (36), and Siphatheleni Sibanda (52), all facing fraud charges related to the alleged misappropriation of school funds.

The alleged fraud was uncovered in February this year following concerns raised by the School Development Committee (SDC) over irregularities in the institution's financial records. These concerns prompted a government audit, which eventually led to the arrests of the five accused.

The matter is being heard by Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Munjanja, with State representation by Brenda Nyoni.

This is not the first time Mhlanga has faced disciplinary or legal troubles. In 2024, she was suspended from her post from 14 August to November pending a disciplinary hearing. During her suspension, Deputy Head Enelesi Sibanda was appointed acting head. However, in a surprising twist, Mhlanga was reinstated on 4 September—well before her suspension period lapsed. Her disciplinary hearing, originally scheduled for 29 August, was never held as the committee chairperson, Lameck Mudyiwa, failed to appear without explanation.

In 2021, Mhlanga was embroiled in controversy when a nude image, purportedly showing her private parts, went viral on WhatsApp. The image was reportedly posted accidentally as her status update. Although Mhlanga deleted it shortly afterward, several recipients had already forwarded the image.

Following a police investigation, Mhlanga was arrested and charged under Section 26 of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act [Chapter 10:04] for possession of prohibited material. Her Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone was seized and sent to the CID National Cyber Forensics Laboratory in Bulawayo for analysis, which uncovered four pornographic images.

Represented by lawyer Byron Sengweni of Sengweni Legal Practice, Mhlanga denied the charges, claiming the phone originally belonged to her sister, Sibusisiwe Moyo, who had factory-reset it before handing it over. The court ruled in her favour in April 2022, with Magistrate Marygold Ndlovu noting that the State had failed to prove the essential elements of the offence.

Now facing fresh allegations of financial misconduct, Mhlanga and her co-accused await a trial that has already faced multiple delays. The next court appearance is scheduled for 8 August.

Source - The Herald

