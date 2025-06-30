Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Manicaland has thinnest women in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 18:42hrs | Views
A recent report by the Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS) has revealed that Manicaland Province is among the regions with the highest prevalence of thinness among women aged between 20 and 49. The findings have raised serious public health concerns as the country grapples with both undernutrition and rising obesity among women.

The 2023/24 ZDHS was carried out by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) with funding support from the Government of Zimbabwe, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The survey received technical assistance from ICF through the USAID-funded DHS Programme, which supports population and health surveys worldwide.

According to the report, thinness among adult women was assessed using the weight-for-height index, a measure used to identify acute undernutrition. Women with a weight-for-height score significantly below the reference population median were classified as thin, often as a result of chronic energy deficiency. This condition typically stems from insufficient or imbalanced diets and has long-term implications on health, including diminished productivity, higher risks of disease, and increased maternal and child mortality.

In the case of Manicaland, the data showed a thinness prevalence rate of six percent, tying it with Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and Mashonaland West as the highest in the country. The survey highlighted that chronic undernutrition continues to affect women disproportionately, particularly those of reproductive age, due to a complex web of factors including poor dietary intake, food insecurity, cultural practices, and limited access to healthcare.

Local dietician Mr Ephert Bhobho confirmed the findings, saying several underlying issues explain the high rates of thinness in Manicaland. He noted that food insecurity remains a significant challenge in rural areas, which make up 58.3 percent of the sample population in the province. Bhobho also highlighted the social dynamics unique to Manicaland, where 28 percent of women reportedly belong to the Johane Marange Apostolic sect, a religious group that permits polygamy and places strain on household food resources.

The ZDHS report also drew attention to disparities in nutrition across provinces and age groups. While Manicaland recorded high rates of thinness, Masvingo had the lowest prevalence at three percent. On the opposite end of the nutritional spectrum, Harare reported the highest prevalence of overweight and obesity at 60 percent among women aged 20 to 49.

Nationally, overweight and obesity are increasingly prevalent among older women and urban residents, with the highest rates observed in the 40 to 49 age group. In contrast, younger women aged 20 to 29 had the highest levels of thinness. Urban areas showed higher rates of overweight and obesity compared to rural ones, where thinness was more common.

The report further examined the influence of education and income on nutritional status. Women with tertiary education were more likely to be overweight or obese, while those with only primary or secondary education had higher rates of thinness. A similar trend was noted across income levels, with women in the lowest wealth bracket more prone to thinness and those in the highest bracket more likely to be overweight or obese.

National trends over the past two decades reveal a sharp increase in overweight and obesity among young women. Among those aged 20 to 29, the prevalence has doubled from 25 percent in 2005–06 to 51 percent in the 2023–24 survey. At the same time, thinness declined from nine percent to five percent in that age group. Among adolescent girls aged 15 to 19, the rate of overweight and obesity rose to 16 percent, while thinness slightly declined to 12 percent.

The findings from the ZDHS indicate a growing nutritional divide within Zimbabwe, with undernutrition persisting in rural and poorer communities, and obesity emerging as a major health concern in urban and wealthier populations. Health experts have called for a balanced national response that addresses both forms of malnutrition through tailored interventions, improved food access, and public health education.

Mr Bhobho said the government and development partners must prioritise locally informed solutions to address nutritional inequalities, particularly among women. He stressed the importance of integrating cultural, religious, and socioeconomic factors into national health and nutrition strategies to reverse current trends and improve outcomes for future generations.

Source - Manica Post

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

33 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 335 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2539 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 647 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 985 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 877 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1367 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 582 Views