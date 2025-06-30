Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man run over by train

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 18:41hrs | Views
A man was fatally run over by a train at Odzi Siding near Mutare early Monday morning, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has confirmed.

In a statement released shortly after the incident, the NRZ said the victim was found lying motionless on the railway tracks and showed no response to the sounding horn of the oncoming train. The train crew involved in the incident suspect the man may have already been deceased before the train made contact.

"A man was run over by a train early this morning at Odzi Siding near Mutare. The man was lying lifeless on the tracks and did not respond to the approaching train's sounding horn. The train crew suspect the man was already dead by the time he was run over," the NRZ said.

Authorities said the man was not carrying any form of identification, making immediate identification impossible. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) attended the scene and have since launched investigations to determine the man's identity and the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

As of Monday afternoon, the body remained at a local mortuary awaiting post-mortem and further police investigations. The NRZ urged members of the public to avoid rail tracks and to report any suspicious activity near railway infrastructure.

Further updates are expected as investigations unfold.

Source - Manica Post
More on: #Traine, #Odzi, #Dead

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

33 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 335 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2540 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 647 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 985 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 877 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 263 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1367 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 582 Views