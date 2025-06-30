Man run over by train

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A man was fatally run over by a train at Odzi Siding near Mutare early Monday morning, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has confirmed.In a statement released shortly after the incident, the NRZ said the victim was found lying motionless on the railway tracks and showed no response to the sounding horn of the oncoming train. The train crew involved in the incident suspect the man may have already been deceased before the train made contact."A man was run over by a train early this morning at Odzi Siding near Mutare. The man was lying lifeless on the tracks and did not respond to the approaching train's sounding horn. The train crew suspect the man was already dead by the time he was run over," the NRZ said.Authorities said the man was not carrying any form of identification, making immediate identification impossible. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) attended the scene and have since launched investigations to determine the man's identity and the circumstances leading to the tragedy.As of Monday afternoon, the body remained at a local mortuary awaiting post-mortem and further police investigations. The NRZ urged members of the public to avoid rail tracks and to report any suspicious activity near railway infrastructure.Further updates are expected as investigations unfold.