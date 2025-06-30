Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabweans unite to buy Greatman a car after Chivayo snub

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 18:39hrs | Views
In a powerful show of unity and compassion, Zimbabweans at home and in the diaspora have raised more than US$10,000 (approximately R185,000) through a GoFundMe campaign to support wheelchair-bound musician Greatman Gwaze, following an earlier, unsuccessful public appeal to businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The funds were used to purchase a Honda Shuttle, a vehicle specifically chosen for its spacious and wheelchair-friendly design. The campaign was spearheaded by social media personality Ashford "Ashbragger" Chimombe, with support from fellow activists, donors, and community members.

On Sunday, Chimombe posted a picture of Greatman standing beside his new vehicle and celebrated the collective effort:
"Even the Bible says wakaitawo chakanaka haungafara here (if you do something good, won't you be happy?). Zimbabweans be proud — we did it. Mission accomplished. Every cent counts. Together we are strong."

He went on to thank key individuals who played instrumental roles in managing the campaign and ensuring transparency, including John Gwenzi, Ernest Nesto James, Moreboys Munetsi, Melsa Chido, and Mai Maka. "You are heroines of our generation," he said, quoting Revelation 22:21: ‘The grace of the Lord Jesus be with all. Amen.'

In an earlier update, Chimombe explained the vehicle choice:
"Hello Family, we selected the Honda Shuttle over the Toyota Aqua, primarily due to its wheelchair-friendly design and spaciousness. Thank you once again for the love and blessings."

The initiative followed Greatman's heartfelt appeal on Facebook to Wicknell Chivayo, who is known for donating luxury vehicles to ZANU PF-affiliated artists and influencers. In his emotional message, Greatman pleaded:

"Dear Sir Wicknell, I'm reaching out to seek your help.
If you can reunite lovers who were separated, or make a new car out of an accident-damaged one, I wonder how you can help me move forward in life.
Some people might laugh, but I'd rather they laugh while I'm building a better future for myself. Thank you."

However, Chivayo did not respond directly. Instead, he appeared to issue a veiled statement on social media, which many interpreted as a jab at Greatman's request:

"Zvikangoita kanenge ka rough kunge ka ku forcer se zva Greatman hapana chinobuda MAZINO chaïwo… GOOD LUCK."
("If it feels forced, like with Greatman, nothing comes out of it… It becomes difficult… GOOD LUCK.")

Despite the apparent snub, Greatman's supporters rallied to his side, showing that solidarity could outshine individual patronage.

Following the successful handover, the musician expressed his gratitude in a moving Facebook message:

"Thank you to all my amazing supporters in Zimbabwe and the diaspora.
I am deeply moved and sincerely grateful for the overwhelming love, kindness, and generosity you have shown me through your donations and support on my GoFundMe page.
Your contributions have made it possible for me to own a Honda Shuttle, a life-changing gift that will ease my daily challenges as a person living with a disability.
May God bless you all."

The new vehicle is expected to greatly improve Greatman's mobility, enabling him to travel more comfortably for performances and daily activities — a significant step forward for one of Zimbabwe's most inspirational artists.

Source - online
More on: #Greatman, #Car, #Chivayo

Comments


